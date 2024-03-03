Reverse 1999 Tennant build: Skills analysis, best Psychubes, Insight Materials, and teammates

Our Tennant build guide provides the best Psychubes, teammates, and strategies for the 5-star in Reverse 1999. Tennant is a Beast Afflatus Arcanist, which makes her weak against Mineral and strong against Plant-type foes. She has Shield, Debuff, and DPS tags, and her incantation skills inflict Reality damage on a single target. Her ability to grant shields to herself and allies ensures the survivability of the whole team.

She also reduces damage taken by 20% for all allies while the shield is active. Timekeepers can get her for free in the Carnival invitation event in Reverse 1999 version 1.4 Phase One update.

Below are the recommended Psychubes, teammates, and Insight materials with a complete skill analysis for the best Tennant build.

Reverse 1999 Tennant build: An in-depth skill analysis

Tennant grants shields to all allies and reduces enemies' Reality defense in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Understanding her kits and skills is essential for the best Tennant build. She has two incantation skills that dish out damage and one incantation that grants shields to the whole team. Here are the details of her skills in Reverse 1999:

A Shiny Diamond (basic): Tennant’s basic incantation skill, A Shiny Diamond, inflicts 200%/300%/500% damage to a single target with one/two/three-star cards.

A Bouquet of Galaxy (basic): Tennant’s mass buff skill grants all allies a shield equal to 80%/120%/200% of her attack with one/two/three-star cards for one round. Additionally, it reduces damage taken by 20% while the shield is active with all level cards.

A Sincere Heart (Ultimate): Tennant’s Ultimate, A Sincere Heart, wreaks 550% damage and loads two rounds of Diamond Bullet status effect. The Diamond Bullet reduces the enemy's Reality defense by 30% for two rounds.

Tennant’s kit ensures the enemies take damage and her allies stay safe during the battle. She can deal with up to 500% Mental damage with her Ultimate, which can increase to 700% at Portray Level 5. Her shields from A Bouquet of Galaxy also increase by up to 225% of her attack at Portray Level 2, further strengthening the team’s survivability.

Timekeepers can use her as sub-DPS with Arcanists that inflict Reality damage, like A Knight and Centurion due to her Ultimate’s ability to reduce Reality defense. It’s also highly advisable to fully upgrade her Insight levels because she grants shields and gains a stack of Diamond Bullet at the start of the battle at Level I. At Insight Level III, Tennant grants shields immediately if she starts a round with HP below 50%.

Below are the recommended Psychubes, best Reverse 1999 Arcanists for Tennant's team, and Insight Materials guide for the best Tennant build.

Recommended Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the best Tennant build

Recommended Psychubes for the best Tennant build. (Image via Bluepoch)

Here is the list of recommended Reverse 1999 Psychubes for the best Tennant build:

Luxurious Leisure: The s-star Psychube, Luxurious Leisure, grants up to 18% Ultimate strength at Level 60. At Amplification Level 5, her damage-dealing ability increases by 9% after Tennant casts A Sincere Heart (Stacks up to three times).

His Bounden Duty: When equipped with His Bounden Duty Psychube, Tennant can recover HP equal to up to 120% of her attack at Amplification Level 5. It also grants a 12% damage bonus at Level 60.

Brave New World: The six-star Psychube, Brave New World, boosts Tennant’s Ultimate strength by 18% at Level 60. Her incantations strength casted after A Sincere Heart boosts 40% at Amplification Level 5.

The Footloose: The five-star Psychube, The Footloose, boosts Tennant’s Ultimate’s strength by 15% at Level 60. At Amplification Level 5, the amount of damage Tennant inflicts increases by 16% if her HP is below 50%.

Timekeepers can use His Bounden Duty to ensure her survivability. However, since one can use any healer with her, boosting damage with Luxurious Leisure, Brave New World, and The Footloose might be best for Tennant build to cement her role as a sub-DPS.

Reverse 1999 Tennant build: Insight Materials guide

Tennant at Insight II in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers can unlock Tennant’s Inheritance, Beautiful Lie, by upgrading her to Insight I. Her shields get more robust as she reaches Insight III. Here are the details of required Insight Materials to upgrade and their effects at all levels:

Insight I: After Tennant enters battle, she casts a one-star card of A Bouquet of Galaxy and gains a stack of Diamond Bullet (triggers only once).

Required materials:

12000 Sharpodonty

6 Pages of Beastly Thirst

4 Trembling Tooth

3 Milled Magnesia

Insight II: Tennant’s damage-dealing ability increases by 8% when she enters the battle.

Required materials:

30000 Sharpodonty

8 Scroll of Beastly Thirst

5 Esoteric Bones

4 Holy Silver

Insight III: Tennant immediately casts one-star A Bouquet of Galaxy if she starts a round with HP below 50%.

Required materials:

120000 Sharpodonty

12 Tome of Beastly Thirst

5 Murmur of Insanity

2 Fruit of Good and Evil

Reverse 1999 Tennant build: Best teammates

Centurion is one of the best main DPS Arcanists in a team with Tennant in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

Timekeepers are advised to use Tennant as a Sub-DPS with Reverse 1999 teammates who specialize in dealing with Reality damage. The Beast Afflatus Centurion is the best DPS in Reverse 1999 and can work as a Main DPS with Tennant. Another main DPS Timekeepers can use is the Intelligence Afflatus A Knight.

The Plant Afflatus An-an Lee or Mineral Afflatus Sonetto can also provide excellent support for Tennant with their mass buff. Timekeepers can use the Beast Afflatus Dikke and Plant Afflatus La Source as healers. The Plant Afflatus Bkornblume is also the best support for Teannant due to her ability to reduce enemies' Reality defense and increase the damage they take.

That covers our the best Tennant build for Reverse 1999. Interested Timekeepers can check out our Reverse 1999 Centurion build guide here.