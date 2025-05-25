RoadCraft: How to download mods

Mods are the lifeline of any sandbox-style game, and RoadCraft is no different. This driving and building simulator from Saber Interactive has already attracted a strong player base. If you've already burned through the default content, you can always spice things up, thanks to mod support.

Saber Interactive has built the game with modding in mind, launching with an integrated Mod Browser powered by PROS (Prism Ray Online Services). If you’re unsure how to access or install mods, this guide will walk you through the process.

How to access or install mods for RoadCraft

Download and manage custom mods easily with RoadCraft’s in-game Mod Browser (Image via Focus Entertainment)

1) Create a PROS account

Before you can access any mods, you'll need a PROS account. Here's how to create one:

Open the Mod Browser from RoadCraft’s home screen or visit the official PROS website. Click Sign in at the top-right corner. If you don’t already have an account, switch to Sign Up. Choose to register via your Email, Google Account, or Discord.

Once you’re signed up, you can link your account directly in-game via the Mod Browser.

2) Browse and subscribe to Mods

After linking your PROS account to RoadCraft, follow these steps:

Head back into the game and click on the Mod Browser. Browse the list or use filters to find a mod that interests you. Click Subscribe to install the mod. The mod will now be available in your game. You can also enable or disable the mod directly through the Mod Browser.

Mods can include new vehicles, maps, missions, and more. Remember that since this game is still new, the number of available mods is limited for now.

Adding mods is a simple process once your PROS account is set up. While the mod selection is small at launch, it will only grow from here. If you’re looking to extend your gameplay with fresh content, mods are absolutely worth diving into.

