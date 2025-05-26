RoadCraft: How to unlock the Invictus Type A

While most vehicles in RoadCraft may fall short in terms of both looks and performance, Invictus Type A truly stands out from the rest. Unfortunately, this Hummer-type scout vehicle is not for everyone and is exclusively for users of the Rebuild edition. However, if you have already purchased the standard edition, there’s a way for you to get this car in your RoadCraft world.
This article covers a guide on how to unlock the Invictus Type A in this game.
How to unlock the Invictus Type A in RoadCraft
You can unlock the Invictus Type A after purchasing the Rebuild edition of the game for $49.99. This edition offers various perks, including new maps, new contracts, and additional vehicles in the title. Fortunately, as confirmed by the developers, if you own the Standard edition, you will be able to upgrade to the Rebuild edition by spending some extra money.
The Rebuild edition expansion is currently available on the Microsoft Store for $14.99. Before making any transaction, note that this is only for players who already own the Standard edition of the game. Since this is a premium vehicle, purchasing the Rebuild edition won’t immediately give you access to the car. For that, you need to bear some cost.
Don’t worry, you won’t need to spend real money. The car can be unlocked using in-game currency, which you can earn by completing assigned missions. The car will cost you 35,000 RoadCraft Credits. To purchase it, you must visit the shop/garage on the specific map, select the car, and click the Credit icon.
Unlike most other vehicles in this game, Invictus Type A is fast, stable, and ideal for exploring the vast map or reaching the mission locations more quickly. However, as a scout vehicle, it is not designed for heavy-duty taskslikeloading materials or refilling sand, which are necessary for completing certain objectives.
