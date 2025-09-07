  • home icon
  Rocket League RLCS 2025 World Championship: All teams, where to watch, and more

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Sep 07, 2025 04:16 GMT
Here's everything you need to know about RLCS World Championship (Image via Psyonix)

The Rocket League RLCS 2025 World Championship is the biggest competitive event of this season, featuring the top 20 teams from around the world who secured their spot through regional leaderboard rankings. The teams made it to the top of the leaderboards on the basis of their performance in official events such as the RLCS Major or Last Chance Qualifiers.

With such a stacked lineup of rosters, this year’s tournament could be one of the most exciting competitive Rocket League events of all time.

That said, here's everything you need to know about the Rocket League RLCS 2025 World Championship.

Rocket League RLCS 2025 World Championship: Everything you need to know

The RLCS 2025 World Championship will take place at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, the same venue where the FNCS 2025 World Championship is being hosted just a few days earlier. It runs from September 10, 2025, to September 14, 2025.

Teams

Here are all the qualified teams for the RLCS 2025 World Championship:

  • Karmine Corp: Vatira, Atow, dralii
  • Dignitas: stizzy, ApparentlyJack, Joreuz
  • Team Vitality: zen, M0nkey M00n, ExoTiiK
  • Geekay Esports: Archie, Joyo, oaly.
  • NRG: Atomic, BeastMode, Daniel
  • The Ultimates: Firstkiller, Lj, Chronic
  • Spacestation Gaming: Scrzbbles, reveal, kofyr
  • Wildcard: Fever, Torsos, bananahead
  • FURIA Esports: yANXNZ, Lostt, DRUFINHO
  • Team Secret: kv1, swiftt, Motta
  • Team Falcons: Trk511, Rw9, Kiileerrz
  • Twisted Minds: Nwpo, rise., AtomiK
  • Gen.G Mobil1 Racing: MaJicBear, CHEESE., justin.
  • TSM: Superlachie, Amphis, kaka
  • Virtus.pro: Catalysm, sosa, Sphinx
  • FUT Esports: VKSailen, Leoro, TORRES8232
  • ROC Esports: Twiz, Abdullah, Ghaazi
  • MIBRNotes: brad, droppz, Reysbull
  • Shopify Rebellion: 2Piece, Retals, Wahvey
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas: nass, Oski, Radosin
Prize pool

The RLCS 2025 World Championship features a prize pool of $1.2 million. Here is the full prize distribution:

  • 1st Place: $300,000
  • 2nd Place: $153,000
  • 3rd and 4th Place: $99,000
  • 5th and 6th Place: $84,000
  • 7th and 8th Place: $66,000
  • 9th to 12th Place: $37,500
  • 13th to 16th Place: $17,250
  • 17th to 18th Place: $9,000
  • 19th to 20th Place: $6,000

Where to watch

The tournament will be officially broadcast across multiple platforms, in six different languages:

That's everything you need to know about the Rocket League RLCS 2025 World Championship.

