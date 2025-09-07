Rocket League RLCS 2025 World Championship: All teams, where to watch, and more

The Rocket League RLCS 2025 World Championship is the biggest competitive event of this season, featuring the top 20 teams from around the world who secured their spot through regional leaderboard rankings. The teams made it to the top of the leaderboards on the basis of their performance in official events such as the RLCS Major or Last Chance Qualifiers.With such a stacked lineup of rosters, this year’s tournament could be one of the most exciting competitive Rocket League events of all time.That said, here's everything you need to know about the Rocket League RLCS 2025 World Championship.Rocket League RLCS 2025 World Championship: Everything you need to knowThe RLCS 2025 World Championship will take place at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, the same venue where the FNCS 2025 World Championship is being hosted just a few days earlier. It runs from September 10, 2025, to September 14, 2025.TeamsHere are all the qualified teams for the RLCS 2025 World Championship:Karmine Corp: Vatira, Atow, draliiDignitas: stizzy, ApparentlyJack, JoreuzTeam Vitality: zen, M0nkey M00n, ExoTiiKGeekay Esports: Archie, Joyo, oaly.NRG: Atomic, BeastMode, DanielThe Ultimates: Firstkiller, Lj, ChronicSpacestation Gaming: Scrzbbles, reveal, kofyrWildcard: Fever, Torsos, bananaheadFURIA Esports: yANXNZ, Lostt, DRUFINHOTeam Secret: kv1, swiftt, MottaTeam Falcons: Trk511, Rw9, KiileerrzTwisted Minds: Nwpo, rise., AtomiKGen.G Mobil1 Racing: MaJicBear, CHEESE., justin.TSM: Superlachie, Amphis, kakaVirtus.pro: Catalysm, sosa, SphinxFUT Esports: VKSailen, Leoro, TORRES8232ROC Esports: Twiz, Abdullah, GhaaziMIBRNotes: brad, droppz, ReysbullShopify Rebellion: 2Piece, Retals, WahveyNinjas in Pyjamas: nass, Oski, RadosinPrize poolThe RLCS 2025 World Championship features a prize pool of $1.2 million. Here is the full prize distribution:1st Place: $300,0002nd Place: $153,0003rd and 4th Place: $99,0005th and 6th Place: $84,0007th and 8th Place: $66,0009th to 12th Place: $37,50013th to 16th Place: $17,25017th to 18th Place: $9,00019th to 20th Place: $6,000Where to watchThe tournament will be officially broadcast across multiple platforms, in six different languages:English: Twitch (@RocketLeague, @RLesports), YouTube (@rlesports), TikTok (@rocketleague)French: Twitch (@rocketbaguette), YouTube (@rocketbaguette), TikTok (@rocketbaguette)Hungarian: Twitch (@hungarianrltournaments), YouTube (@hungarianrltournaments), TikTok (@HungarianRLTournaments)Spanish: Twitch (@rocketstreetlive, @rosdri_twitch)Portuguese: Twitch (@dudsmelow)Polish: Twitch (@polsatgames)That's everything you need to know about the Rocket League RLCS 2025 World Championship.Read more related articles here:Rocket League Champions Road 2025: How to participate, prize pool, and moreHow to get Gold Cristiano Wheels in Rocket League for freeRocket League x Deadmau5 collaboration: Everything we knowHow to get Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in Rocket League for freeBest camera settings for Rocket League (2025)