Rogue vs. G2 Esports League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split Finals: Head-to-Head, livestream details and more

The finals of League of Legends LEC 2022 spring split are set to take place between G2 Esports and Rogue.

This is a match that no one would have expected at the beginning of the season. Most analysts claimed that Fnatic and Team Vitality would be fighting for the finals and swept Rogue and G2 Esports out of their lists.

However, both these teams earned their place in the finals and proved their quality and strength to everyone. With both Rogue and G2 Esports displaying peak form, the finals looks to be an exciting affair.

The winner of this match will not only be the champion of League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split but will also qualify for the Mid-Season Invitational 2022.

Preview of Rogue vs. G2 Esports at League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split

Predictions

G2 Esports started their 2022 LEC season quite slowly. However, over the course of the season, the team gained a lot of momentum and showed that it is capable of doing big things.

However, its true form did not come into play until the team reached the lower bracket and faced off against Team Vitality. Since then, all five players from G2 Esports have stepped up in style and started proving their doubters wrong.

Jankos and Caps, the two players that everyone claimed were washed, demonstrated that Europe still has a lot to learn from them and that they are still two of the greatest western League of Legends players of all time. Flakked managed to showcase that he is not an average rookie and is ready to carry the team when needed.

Targamas and Brokenblade have displayed tremendous performances and are perhaps the two major pillars of the team. Overall, this is the G2 Esports that everyone has wanted to see for a long time now.

Rogue, on the other hand, has been the most consistent team throughout the spring split of League of Legends' LEC. The team was supposed to be struggling in positions five and six. Instead, it managed to not only claim the first spot in the regular season but steamrolled its competition all the way to the finals.

It is safe to say that Larssen, the mid-laner for Rogue, has proved that he is not the team's weak point. He has showcased that whenever Rogue needs someone to rely on, he will be there to provide the goods.

Trymbi has evolved in the support role as well and improved his playstyle a lot compared to the 2021 season, where he was criticized for being someone who dragged the team down. Finally, Malrang has put up superstar performances, arguably cementing his place as the best jungler in Europe by a mile right now.

Rogue has been a lot more consistent, while G2 Esports has picked up form a little later. The former will be much more prepared on account of the full week that it got when compared to G2 Esports, which got only one day to prepare. In fact, G2 Esports is yet to beat Rogue during the 2022 season.

Looking at these factors, Rogue could be able to win the series with a 3-0 scoreline.

Head-to-Head

G2 Esports and Rogue have faced each other a total of 17 times in the LEC. Amongst those, the former has grabbed a total of 13 victories while the latter has only managed to grab 4.

Livestream details

Rogue vs. G2 Esports will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC and Riot Games on April 10, 2022, at 8 AM PDT (starting time for the match). There will be a small opening ceremony an hour before the match starts.

Previous Results

Previously, G2 Esports faced Fnatic in the semi-finals of the LEC and grabbed a 3-0 victory.

On the other hand, Rogue faced Fnatic in the upper bracket finals and won the match 3-2.

LEC 2022 rosters

We wouldn't want it any other way @G2esports , the last team standing in our way of the #LEC title

G2 Esports

Sergen "Brokenblade" Celik

Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski

Rasmus "Caps" Winther

Victor "Flakked" Lirola

Raphael "Targamas" Crabbe

Rogue

Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu

Kim "Malrang" Geun-seong

Emil "Larssen" Larrson

Markos "Comp" Stamkopoulos

Adrian "Trymbi" Trybus

