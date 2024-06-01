Apex Legends will reportedly feature "Preset skin loadouts" 

New datamined information from trusted source HYPERMYSTx indicates that Apex Legends will introduce a "Preset skin loadouts" feature in an upcoming update. HYPERMYSTx has claimed that there's no specific release date or time determined for this feature yet. However, we speculate that the update will be received with open arms by the community.

This article provides a detailed briefing on the brand-new leaked "Preset skin loadouts" feature in Respawn Entertainment's title and provides an insight into what players can expect from it.

What are the reported "Preset skin loadouts" in Apex Legends?

A feature offered by most multiplayer games of today's day and age, "Preset skin loadouts" in Apex Legends would allow players to have a pre-built collection of cosmetics ready for their favorite character without having to redo them prior to every match.

With the release of a potential preset setting in the game, players will be able to have numerous skin options set up in the main menu itself, showcasing their favorite skins, heirlooms, and items.

With this feature, players will be able to keep a lineup of their favorite cosmetics ready for their favorite Legends. All they need to do to swap things out is switch the preset before a game.

A similar feature is offered by Fortnite, called Fortnite Skin Locker, where users can keep a customized collection of all their favorite skins ready to go. Even Overwatch 2 has an option to create up to three cosmetic presets with each Hero.

Considering Apex Legends' massive library of skins, collectibles, Herilooms, and numerous other cosmetics, this change would be quite welcome. Having a skin preset will save time and allow players to keep their favorite Legend and weapon skin loadouts ready to go at the click of a button.

