Apex Legends will reportedly feature Solo mode in upcoming update

New leaks and data mined files indicate that Apex Legends will feature a Solo mode in an upcoming update. Previously dropped alongside the Iron Crown Event in Season 2, Apex Legends' Solo LTM was a massive success and lauded by the community. However, after the conclusion of the Collection Event, this LTM was promptly removed, leaving fans craving for more.

There has been a lot of speculation revolving around the release of an official new solos playlist for the game. However, there have been no official updates regarding the matter on Respawn's end.

This article will explore the possibility of Solos returning to the game, as well as any other relevant details regarding the playlist.

Note: The information has been sourced from leaks and data mined files. Official sources from Respawn Entertainment or EA are yet to confirm them.

Is Solo mode permanently returning to Apex Legends?

As per leaker KralRindo, Solo will seemingly return as a permanent game mode in Apex Legends similar to trios and duos. It will reportedly be featured along with a 4-player squad game mode, similar to what other Battle Royales offer.

Previously, this mode was implemented as a Limited-Time Mode (LTM) in the Iron Crown Event. Unfortunately, it was sunset after two weeks, leaving players dismayed. Respawn has repeatedly emphasized that there are no plans to reinstate Solo as a permanent game mode in Apex Legends. The Lead Designer of Apex once stated:

"This is a squad-based game, and that's why you don't see solos. We had that experiment a long time ago, and we're not bringing it back. A single character should never be the answer to every problem. They should be part of that team dynamic."

However, the latest leaks from KralRindo indicate quite the opposite.

KralRindo has a track record of providing accurate information, so this post has left players speculating about the prospect of a solo mode in the game. We believe that even if Respawn introduces Solos as a separate playlist, it will be exclusively available for Pubs and not Ranked.

