Honkai Star Rail Mr. Reca leaks: Background, banner, and weapon type

By Argha Halder
Modified Sep 02, 2024 08:06 GMT
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail Mr. Reca leaks (Image via HoYoverse)
While players are excited about the new content set to be released in Honkai Star Rail 2.5, some leaks have been surfacing online. Among all, a leak on X from one of the reliable sources, Uncle G7TDD8tv revealed Mr. Reca’s existence. Apart from the character’s expected name, players get a glimpse of their banner’s release window, weapon type, and more.

For those curious, this article takes a look at the Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding Mr. Reca.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch, Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak reveals a new character’s existence, the banner’s release window, and more

As mentioned previously, this leaked information regarding Mr. Reca comes courtesy of Uncle G7TDD8tv. According to the leak, Mr. Reca is expected to be a 4-star unit in Honkai Star Rail and might be released in the upcoming version 2.7 update. The update is also expected to hold Sunday’s limited-time character banner as well. Since the developer usually releases at least a 4-star unit for each patch, Mr. Reca will likely be version 2.7’s sole 4-star.

Moving over to Mr. Reca’s weapon type, it is disclosed that they are expected to use a Clapperboard. As they are a character who hails from Penacony and are a director, using Clapperboard as a weapon is not something out of the box.

Although the leak provides information about Mr. Reca's release version, it doesn't specify the exact release date within the turn-based gacha title from HoYoverse. As per past occurrences, it is quite hard to predict the characters’ release phase. In some updates, the new 4-star debuted in the second phase while in others, the 4-star was released alongside the first phase.

However, following the developer’s recent pattern, Mr. Reca will likely see their debut in Honkai Star Rail in the first phase of the version 2.7 patch.

Also read: All upcoming Divergent Universe changes and adjustments

Check out the following section for more articles on this gacha title:

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
