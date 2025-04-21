Internet sleuths suspect they've found SteamDB ID for Oblivion Remastered

Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered has been rumored to be released by the end of April 2025. Some sources even mentioned the launch date as early as April 21 this year. These rumors mostly stem from leaks regarding the remake over the past few days. Now, some online users have reportedly found the SteamDB ID for the title, hinting at its imminent release.

Here is everything we know about the rumors regarding Oblivion Remastered.

Disclaimer: All information in this article is based purely on leaks and rumors.

Oblivion Remastered’s SteamDB ID reportedly found by netizens

The very first Oblivion Remastered leak was interestingly through the developers, Virtuos, where a few screenshots of the game were seemingly published by mistake. Since then, there have been numerous other leaks regarding the remake, most prominently through the gaming platform, Boosteroid.

Gameplay footage of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Boosteroid is a platform that supports both Steam and Xbox titles. Its user have reportedly found the remake in their libraries, further sparking rumors about its eventual release.

Upon finding the game in their libraries, some curious Redditors put the App ID into SteamDB to check its credibility. Surprisingly, it redirected them to an “Unknown App” listing on the Steam DB website, leading them to believe it was the remake.

This “Unknown App” on SteamDB shows a last update record on April 17, 2025. Thus, fans believe that the game's official launch could be by the end of April 2025.

That's all we currently know about Elder Scrolls’ reported remake. Despite these leaks, there is no official information regarding the title. However, by the looks of it, it is only a matter of time before an official statement is made, or even better, the game's release.

