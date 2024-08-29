Leak hints at Brawl Stars SpongeBob Ranked Season details

Popular Supercell content creator, @BrawlStarsBTLN on X, recently announced the arrival of the Brawl Stars SpongeBob Ranked Season. The community has been waiting for the arrival of this ranked season since the announcement of the Brawl Star x SpongeBob collaboration event. Per the announcement, new ranked modifiers, cosmetics, and more are set to arrive with this event.

This article will talk about all the details currently available regarding the Brawl Stars SpongeBob Ranked Season.

Brawl Stars SpongeBob Ranked Season is coming with some exciting rewards

Brawl Stars SpongeBob Ranked Season is scheduled to arrive early September as per some recent leaks circulating within the community. Per the information currently available, players will be able to get new modifiers, skins, and a lot more rewards from it.

Per the X post from the official X page of @BrawlStarsBTLN, this new Ranked Season will bring new ranked modifiers called the Gadget Galore and Momentum.

Gadget Galore: Gadgets are items that Brawlers equip to activate a special ability, but they can only be used a certain number of times in a match. However, in this new ranked modifier of the SpongeBob Ranked Season in Brawl Stars, the Gadgets will have unlimited uses, but they will have a cooldown of 15 seconds.

Gadgets are items that Brawlers equip to activate a special ability, but they can only be used a certain number of times in a match. However, in this new ranked modifier of the SpongeBob Ranked Season in Brawl Stars, the Gadgets will have unlimited uses, but they will have a cooldown of 15 seconds. Momentum: In this modifier, hitting an enemy will grant some speed boost to the Brawler for a while. It will also be activated if the Pets deal the damage.

This season's Ranked Starr Drop will bring a new Dragon Belle skin. Per the leak, Belle dons a purple costume and has an eye patch on her left eye. She also has a green cape, and her hair is dyed white in this skin. She holds a gun colored purple and green, and it also seems like there are dragon's horns on it.

Chester got a Loki skin in teh April Ranked Season in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

The leak also revealed certain Ranked Cosmetics, i.e., SpongeBob and Patrick, from the children's show, where these characters can be seen wearing 3D glasses and holding popcorn. There are some Dragon Belle cosmetics as well.

While there is no confirmation from Supercell regarding Brawl Stars SpongeBob Ranked Season's official launch date, the leaker mentioned that September 5, 2024, is the expected date.

