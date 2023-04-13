Possible new Resurgence map hinted in Warzone 2 data mine

A recent data mine from Call of Duty: Warzone 2's game files hints at a possible new Resurgence map called "Vondel." The news comes after Task Force Leakers 141 recently shared their findings on Twitter. According to them, the map is codenamed Delta and will be based in the Netherlands. If these leaks hold true, then the map will be the fifth one introduced in the game.

Warzone 2 received its first Resurgence map, called Ashika Island, based in Japan with the Season 2 update. It features several interesting locations, such as the Tsuki Castle from Call of Duty: World at War. With the map out last season, new leaks have emerged hinting at a new Resurgence map.

Warzone 2 leaker suggests arrival of new Resurgence map

Task Force 141 Leakers is a prominent figure among Call of Duty leakers. They were also among the first few leakers who shared a leaked document from Activision showcasing the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap. However, after going through the Season 3 files, the leaker claims to have found hints of a new Resurgence map for the battle royale title.

Task Force 141 Leakers have found an interesting statement during the data mine – "Vondel Resurgence Trios." As already mentioned, they claim the map is based in the Netherlands and will be called Vondel. It is set to be the fifth map to be added to the game. However, there was no information regarding its release date or the maps that will be launched before it.

Resurgence maps are much smaller in scale compared to primary Battle Royale maps. They were first introduced to the Battle Royale series with Warzone 1 (now Warzone Caldera) in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. These maps being smaller in size, allow for fast-paced combat and intense gunfights.

The most unique aspect of Resurgence over traditional Battle Royale modes is the inclusion of auto respawns. Players in the game will keep respawning as long as their teammates are alive. This feature is available from the beginning of the game but ends later.

This is all there is to know about the leaked Resurgence map at the moment. However, it is worth noting that these are details derived from data mines and hence, are merely speculation.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

