Upcoming Honkai Star Rail region after Penacony leaked

Just a day before the version 2.3 Special Program live broadcast, a leak surfaced on the internet related to the upcoming Honkai Star Rail region. As the main story quest of the Penacony Arc is almost finished, the members of the Astral Express will be heading to a new destination for their next Trailblazing adventure. Thanks to this leak by a reliable source, Gura, players get to know the name of the destination/region.

This article goes over the leak regarding the name of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail region.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take this speculation with a grain of salt.

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak reveals the name of the upcoming region

Judging by the flow of the recent Trailblaze Mission of version 2.2, the Penacony Arc will likely be ending in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail update. The Trailblazer is a member of the Astral Express crew, who mostly ventures through the galaxy to follow Akivili's steps.

Previously, after finishing their journey on Jarilo-VI and The Xianzhou Luofu, the Astral Express crew came to Penacony. Similarly, after the crew achieves their goal in Penacony, they will start preparing for their next Trailblazing Station, which is Amphoreous, The Eternal Land.

The name of the upcoming region, Amphoreous, The Eternal Land, was mentioned in Cosmodyssey. The region will likely be themed after ancient Greece and may involve the Masked Fools and Mourning Actors since their masks represent the Comedy and Tragedy of the ancient Greek theaters.

There is currently no information on when players will be able to play Amphoreous, The Eternal Land in Honkai Star Rail. While it is not confirmed, they can expect the upcoming region to be launched along with the release of version 2.4 or version 3.0.

