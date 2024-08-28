Finding Saurian Claw Succulents locations in Genshin Impact may be on your to-do list as this Natlan specialty is an ascension material for a few characters. It is found in the Tequemecan Valley region, with the majority located in the “Children of Echoes.” Collecting Saurian Claw Succulents is also part of a mission for the Traces of Artistry flagship event for the Genshin Impact 5.0 update.

This article will go over the Saurian Claw Succulents locations in Genshin Impact so that you can easily collect them.

Saurian Claw Succulents locations in Genshin Impact and farming routes

Saurian Claw Succulents locations in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to any other regional specialty, the Saurian Claw Succulents are found throughout the northern part of Natlan. There are a total of 77 that you can find as of version 5.0.

Route #1

Route section 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the Statue of Seven and walk toward the south following the path as marked above. This route will give you a total of 13x Saurian Claw Succulents.

Route #2

Route section 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the longest route and will net you a total of 24 Saurian Claw Succulents. Take the Teleport Point northwest of Tepeacac Rise and head as marked on the map above.

Route #3

Route section 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the Teleport Point southeast of Sulfurous Vein and travel as marked in the image above. You will get a total of four items from this route.

Route #4

Route section 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

This route is quite straightforward. Take the Sulfruous Veins Teleport Waypoint in Natlan and follow the route as marked in the image above. This will give you a total of seven of the Succulents.

Route #5

Route section 5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the Waypoint on the left of Sulfrous Veins. This will be underground and will give you a total of 11 Saurian Claw Succulents.

Route #6

Route section 6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Take the left-most Teleport Waypoint from Huitztli Hill. This is the second last one of the Saurian Claw Succulents locations in Genshin Impact and will yield a total of 12 of these items.

Route #7

Route section 7 (Image via HoYoverse)

For the final route with Saurian Claw Succulents locations in Genshin Impact, head to the teleport point east of Tepeacac Rise. From here, go down to the small pond as marked above to get the final set of Saurian Claw Succulents. You will find a total of four materials in this location.

