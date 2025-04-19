Schedule 1: Best Sour Diesel mixes

The best Sour Diesel mixes can yield high-margin profits in Schedule 1. Sour Diesel is the second type of M*rijuana in this title, which you can unlock at rank Street Rat IV. You can cook and prepare various products with it to create the most profitable business in town. However, the main criterion of making such profitable products is adding the right ingredients at the right time.

This article covers the best Sour Diesel mixes in Schedule 1.

What are the best Sour Diesel mixes in Schedule 1?

You can mix various ingredients with a Sour Diesel base to create the best Sour Diesel mixes to list in your store. However, make sure to add each ingredient in the correct order to get the desired product. In this title, every ingredient has its own benefits that can transform a simple item into a high-profit product. The first effective Sour Diesel mix, which requires only four ingredients, includes:

Best Sour Diesel mixes in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS/YouTube@Gamerack )

Mega Bean

Iodine

Coke

Motor Oil

To prepare the drug, you first need a Mixing Station, which can be unlocked once you reach Hoodlum I or complete the Mixing Mania mission. You can purchase a Mixing Station from the Hardware store for $500. After accumulating all the required items, follow the steps below to get the best product:

Step 1: Blend the Sour Diesel and Coke in the Mixing Station, which gives you a refreshing and energizing effect.

Blend the Sour Diesel and Coke in the Mixing Station, which gives you a refreshing and energizing effect. Step 2: Mix in the Mega Bean, followed by Iodine.

Mix in the Mega Bean, followed by Iodine. Step 3: Take the mixture and add Motor Oil

This will give you the best product, which you can name and sell for $185. Besides that, if you want to earn even more profit, then there’s an eight-ingredient mixture for you. Accumulate the following items:

Paracetamol

Banana (2x)

Gasoline

Coke (2X)

Mega Bean

Battery

To prepare the product, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Blend the Sour Diesel and Paracetamol in the Mixing Station.

Blend the Sour Diesel and Paracetamol in the Mixing Station. Step 2: Add Banana, followed by Gasoline.

Add Banana, followed by Gasoline. Step 3: After that, add Coke and Mega Bean.

After that, add Coke and Mega Bean. Step 4: Finally, finish the product by adding a Battery, an additional Banana, and then a Coke

The fair price of this product is $161, while the street price is $ 257, which gives you a profit margin of $226. That covers everything you need to know regarding the best Sour Diesel mixes in the title. The products mentioned are sure to draw considerable attention, and you can expect to get messages and requests from various customers in the town.

