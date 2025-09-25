Should Rockstar mention Niko in GTA 6?

Rockstar Games should consider including Niko in GTA 6, even if it is only in the form of a sentence or a hidden Easter egg. It does not need to be a headline, but it could be more of a subtle overture that would serve as the right amount of fan service and story grounding.

It would also acknowledge one of the most beloved characters of the franchise without taking anything away from the new leads, Lucia and Jason.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and based on the author's views.

The importance of Niko in GTA 6’s narrative

Niko Bellic from GTA IV is one of Rockstar's best-written protagonists. His story of loyalty, loss, and grappling with a violent past remains impactful. Many consider him to be the yardstick for character depth in the franchise.

Niko in GTA IV (Image via Rockstar Games)

To mention Niko in GTA 6 would be an appropriate homage to his legacy, while also reminding players that the events in Liberty City had ramifications across the wider HD universe.

Even though Niko never appears in GTA V, his presence is hinted at more than once. Lester casually references “an Eastern European guy in Liberty City” who went quiet, suggesting Niko either stepped away from crime or met a darker end.

Another nod comes during heist planning, where a character recalls the Bank of Liberty City robbery, naming “another boy Niko who’s probably dead too.”

However, Rockstar kept things deliberately ambiguous. A wanted poster with Niko’s face can be spotted in-game, and Jimmy can be seen scrolling through his Lifeinvader profile, implying the GTA IV character is still alive and active online.

These conflicting breadcrumbs leave his fate unresolved, sparking even more speculation about whether Rockstar might pick up that thread for Niko in GTA 6.

Reasons why Rockstar should mention Niko in GTA 6

Ties to Liberty City: Rumors suggest Liberty City may appear in GTA 6, and since Lucia once lived there, Niko’s presence could fit into the story. This opens the door for Rockstar Games to connect the two characters.

Rumors suggest Liberty City may appear in GTA 6, and since Lucia once lived there, Niko’s presence could fit into the story. This opens the door for Rockstar Games to connect the two characters. Unfinished story: Niko’s arc in GTA IV ended with loss and uncertainty, leaving players unsure whether he ever achieved the dream he chased. GTA 6 could revisit him to give closure or at least update fans on his fate.

Niko’s arc in GTA IV ended with loss and uncertainty, leaving players unsure whether he ever achieved the dream he chased. GTA 6 could revisit him to give closure or at least update fans on his fate. Ongoing fan support: Even after nearly two decades, Niko in GTA 6 remains a favorite among players. Many still ask for his return, and while GTA Online has teased him in the form of Easter eggs, he hasn’t appeared in person since GTA IV.

Even after nearly two decades, Niko in GTA 6 remains a favorite among players. Many still ask for his return, and while GTA Online has teased him in the form of Easter eggs, he hasn’t appeared in person since GTA IV. Potential mentor role: Instead of being the rookie taking orders like in GTA IV, Niko could serve as a guide in GTA 6. He might provide missions or advice to Lucia, given her connection to Liberty City, adding depth to her journey.

Instead of being the rookie taking orders like in GTA IV, Niko could serve as a guide in GTA 6. He might provide missions or advice to Lucia, given her connection to Liberty City, adding depth to her journey. Reviving GTA IV’s legacy: Bringing Niko back could renew interest in GTA IV for a new generation. His appearance in GTA 6 would encourage newer players to revisit or discover the 2008 classic, strengthening its place in the series’ history.

Reasons why Rockstar might avoid Niko in GTA 6

Voice actor issues: Michael Hollick, the actor behind Niko, was open about his dissatisfaction with the pay he received for GTA IV, especially considering the game’s success. He also mentioned not getting residuals and has not worked with Rockstar since. Because of this, the chances of the company bringing him back are slim.

Michael Hollick, the actor behind Niko, was open about his dissatisfaction with the pay he received for GTA IV, especially considering the game’s success. He also mentioned not getting residuals and has not worked with Rockstar since. Because of this, the chances of the company bringing him back are slim. Protagonists rarely come back: While a few characters like Claude and Johnny Klebitz reappeared in later games, most major leads, such as Tommy Vercetti and CJ, never returned. Following that pattern, it seems unlikely that Niko, despite being a fan favorite, will make a comeback.

While a few characters like Claude and Johnny Klebitz reappeared in later games, most major leads, such as Tommy Vercetti and CJ, never returned. Following that pattern, it seems unlikely that Niko, despite being a fan favorite, will make a comeback. Hints in GTA V: Lester’s dialogue in GTA V suggests that Niko left his criminal life behind. He refers to an “Eastern European guy” from Liberty City who “went quiet,” which lines up with the idea that Niko stepped away after the events of GTA IV.

Lester’s dialogue in GTA V suggests that Niko left his criminal life behind. He refers to an “Eastern European guy” from Liberty City who “went quiet,” which lines up with the idea that Niko stepped away after the events of GTA IV. Age factor: Niko was 30 during GTA IV. By the time GTA 6 rolls around, he would be close to 50. He could appear in a mentor role, but that kind of part doesn’t really align with his character.

Niko was 30 during GTA IV. By the time GTA 6 rolls around, he would be close to 50. He could appear in a mentor role, but that kind of part doesn’t really align with his character. His arc is finished: Niko’s story ended on a fitting, if tragic, note in GTA IV. Bringing back Niko in GTA 6 risks undermining the impact of his journey. As much as players love him, his character feels complete, and forcing a return might weaken the legacy of his arc.

Conclusion

The best approach to address Niko in GTA 6 will likely be through an obscure Easter egg. Rockstar Games has always been able to tell a story through the environment and give friendly callbacks, so keeping something small feels respectful and low risk – perhaps a radio show or news blurb speaking to Liberty City, or a vague remark from an NPC referencing Liberty City’s history.

Niko with Dwayne in GTA IV (Image via Rockstar Games)

These touches might satisfy fans without interfering with GTA 6’s core narrative, letting Lucia and Jason shine while keeping the larger universe connected.

