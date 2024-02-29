SkittleCake’s Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, controller settings, and more

If you want to master a high-sensitivity movement and aiming, SkittleCake’s Apex Legends settings are ideal for you to replicate. William August, popularly known as SkittleCake, is an American professional player in Apex Legends. Currently, he’s a part of the OpTic Gaming’s Apex Roster. With the prowess of his exceptional aim, he has established himself as one of Apex Legend's best mouse and keyboard players.
Furthermore, SkittleCake has won several tournaments, including Code Red: Freedom Season 1, ALGS: 2022 Split 2 Pro League-NA, and many more. So, this article will briefly describe SkittleCake’s Apex Legends Settings of 2024 alongside his keybindings, configuration, and many more.
Everything to know about SkittleCake's Apex Legends Settings in 2024
Before joining OpTic, SkittleCake was a part of several organizations. He has won countless C and D-Tier tournaments and was striving to achieve something big on a big stage. Hence, in OpTic’s jersey, not only has he won many big A-Tier tournaments, but his most notable achievement was securing second place in the ALGS: 2023 Championship.
SkitlleCake is one of the few pros with extremely high sensitivity yet flawless control over his aim and recoil. He’s best known for his exceptional Caustic and Valkyrie plays. Hence, players who often use these Agents may find it beneficial to try out SkittleCake's settings to improve their gameplay quickly.
Let’s take a quick look at SkittleCake’s Apex Legends Settings in 2024:
Mouse settings:
Here’s a detailed list of the mouse settings of SkittleCake’s Apex Legends settings:
- DPI: 1600
- Sensitivity: 2.7
- eDPI: 4320
- 1x Optic / Iron Sights: 0.9
- 2x Optic: 0.9
- 3x Optic: 1.0
- 4x Optic: 1.0
- 6x Optic: 1.4
- 8x Optic: 1.4
- 10x Optic: 1.5
- Per optic ADS: On
- Hz: 1000
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
Keybinds:
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Unknown
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Y/Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: Mouse Button 4
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: F
- Equip Survival Item: 4
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Video Settings:
A brief description of video settings in SkittleCake’s Apex Legends Settings:
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: 31%
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: Enabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings:
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Anit-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: None
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: High
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear:
- Monitor: Acer Predator XB272
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless
- Keyboard: Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini
- Mousepad: Razer Strider
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
PC Specs:
Gaming PC
- Processor: Intel I9-9900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2080Ti
- RAM: 32GB 3200 mHz RAM
- Cabinet: Cooler Master Case
