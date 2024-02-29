SkittleCake’s Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, controller settings, and more

If you want to master a high-sensitivity movement and aiming, SkittleCake’s Apex Legends settings are ideal for you to replicate. William August, popularly known as SkittleCake, is an American professional player in Apex Legends. Currently, he’s a part of the OpTic Gaming’s Apex Roster. With the prowess of his exceptional aim, he has established himself as one of Apex Legend's best mouse and keyboard players.

Furthermore, SkittleCake has won several tournaments, including Code Red: Freedom Season 1, ALGS: 2022 Split 2 Pro League-NA, and many more. So, this article will briefly describe SkittleCake’s Apex Legends Settings of 2024 alongside his keybindings, configuration, and many more.

Everything to know about SkittleCake's Apex Legends Settings in 2024

Expand Tweet

Before joining OpTic, SkittleCake was a part of several organizations. He has won countless C and D-Tier tournaments and was striving to achieve something big on a big stage. Hence, in OpTic’s jersey, not only has he won many big A-Tier tournaments, but his most notable achievement was securing second place in the ALGS: 2023 Championship.

SkitlleCake is one of the few pros with extremely high sensitivity yet flawless control over his aim and recoil. He’s best known for his exceptional Caustic and Valkyrie plays. Hence, players who often use these Agents may find it beneficial to try out SkittleCake's settings to improve their gameplay quickly.

Let’s take a quick look at SkittleCake’s Apex Legends Settings in 2024:

Mouse settings:

Here’s a detailed list of the mouse settings of SkittleCake’s Apex Legends settings:

DPI: 1600

1600 Sensitivity: 2.7

2.7 eDPI: 4320

4320 1x Optic / Iron Sights: 0.9

0.9 2x Optic: 0.9

0.9 3x Optic: 1.0

1.0 4x Optic: 1.0

1.0 6x Optic: 1.4

1.4 8x Optic: 1.4

1.4 10x Optic: 1.5

1.5 Per optic ADS: On

On Hz: 1000

1000 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Keybinds:

Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Sprint: L-Shift

L-Shift Auto-Sprint: Unknown

Unknown Tactical Ability: Q

Q Ultimate Ability: Y/Z

Y/Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact: X

X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: Mouse Button 4

Mouse Button 4 Melee: V

V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: F

F Equip Survival Item: 4

4 Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit: 6

6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

8 Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Video Settings:

A brief description of video settings in SkittleCake’s Apex Legends Settings:

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: 31%

31% FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: Enabled

Enabled Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings:

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Anit-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: None

None Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Disabled Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: High

High Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear:

Monitor: Acer Predator XB272

Acer Predator XB272 Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless

Logitech G Pro Wireless Keyboard: Razer Blac kwidow V3 Mini

kwidow V3 Mini Mousepad: Razer Strider

Razer Strider Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

PC Specs:

Gaming PC

Processor: Intel I9-9900K

Intel I9-9900K Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2080Ti

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2080Ti RAM: 32GB 3200 mHz RAM

32GB 3200 mHz RAM Cabinet: Cooler Master Case

When you’re done experimenting with SkittleCake’s Apex Legends Settings, click here to replicate the settings of other professionals and streamers:

Lululuvely Settings || ImperialHal settings || iiTzTimmy Settings || aceu Settings