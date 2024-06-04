Solo Leveling Arise June 3 Developer’s Note: Upcoming fixes, new content, and more

Netmarble has announced exciting new content and major fixes in the Solo Leveling Arise June 3 Developer’s Note in the title’s official Netmarble Forum on June 3, 2024. The developers have addressed the discrepancies between the description of some Hunters’ skills and their actual application, resulting in unpleasant battle experiences.

Netmarble will also fix issues that occur while using Sung Jinwoo’s Skill Runes and Exclusive Weapons, as well as some dungeons and bosses. These will arrive in the upcoming major update of June.

This article provides all the details announced in the Developer’s Note of Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise June 3 Developer’s Note: Upcoming fixes

Below are the details of all upcoming fixes in the Solo Leveling Arise June 3, 2024, Developer’s Note:

Fixes for Min Byung-Gu

Netmarble will change the Power Gauge recovery value in his Divine Punishment skill from 5% to 50%. Additionally, the effect will be on the entire team instead of individual teammates, and the developers will update the skill description.

The description of Min Byung-Gu at Advancement Tier 1 will be changed from “Light attribute” to “the entire team.”

Fixes for Seo Jiwoo

At Advancement Tier 5, Seo Jiwoo’s Critical Hit Rate increases by 32%. However, the Critical Hit Rate buffs from other sources, such as artifacts, were not fully reflected. Netmarble will fix the issue in the upcoming update. It’s worth noting that the final value will depend upon the monster’s Critical Hit Resistances.

Fixes for Sung Jinwoo’s Exclusive Weapons and Skill Rune

Netmarble will fix the issue where the Knight Killer’s Telekinesis skill was not applied up to 10 stacks as intended.

Sung Jinwoo’s weapon, Demonic Plum Flower Sword’s Amplifying Draw did not trigger after the final hit in certain situations will be fixed.

The issue where the Amplifying Draw does not refresh after the Full Moon is activated after Demonic Plum Flower Sword’s specific awakening will be fixed.

The developers will fix the issue where Sung Jinwoo’s damage increases abnormally while using the Death Dance’s Wildfire Rune Skill. Sung Jinwoo’s damage will increase normally while attacking the enemies that are weak to Rune’s attribute after the fix.

Fixes in Dungeon

In Chapter 17, the HP of High Orcs does not decrease below a certain level as intended and will be fixed.

Netmarble will fix the issue where Arachne repeats certain moves in specific situations.

Netmarble will enhance the description of the status effects that bosses can resist or are immune to in the dungeon entrance screen.

Netmarble will roll out patches to fix the issues regarding Sung Jinwoo Skills and Runes, Seo Jiwoo, and Min Byung-Gu as soon as possible. Details will be announced with a separate notice in the future. Moreover, any other prevalent bugs will be fixed in the next update.

Solo Leveling Arise June 3 Developer’s Note: New content

Below are the details of upcoming new content mentioned in the Solo Leveling Arise June 3, 2024, Developer’s Note:

Alicia Blanche’s Hunter Origin Story

Netmarble will soon add the playable Alicia Blanche's original backstory in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has been expanding the roster of Solo Leveling Arise by incorporating original characters that weren’t in the Solo Leveling Anime and Manhwa series. Emma Laurent was introduced in the early access and Alicia Blanche in the latest May 29 update.

The developers will give each original character their backstories, which will be playable in the title. Players will soon learn the original backstory of Alicia Blanche, the Guild Master of Justitia.

She has a dark past, where she lost everything valuable to her. It happened due to an accident during a raid in which she accompanied her father. Alicia has sworn vengeance for her father and herself. Players will soon learn everything about her past and how her revenge story unfolds.

Event for Artifact Enhancement Chips

Netmarble will add an event for farming Artifact Enhancement Chips (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has observed certain player behaviors regarding artifact usage. The developers have noticed that players either sell artifacts in Solo Leveling Arise to earn more gold or keep enhanced ones as they are.

Therefore, to allow players to enjoy multiple combat experiences by switching and enhancing artifacts, Netmarble will increase the supply of Artifact Enhancement Chips. It is preparing an event where players can use artifacts with non-utilized stats from the enhancement process to farm growth materials.

Netmarble will provide the details regarding Alicia Blanche's backstory and the artifact-related event through a separate notice in the future.

Faction of the Shield Skill Level Up

Netmarble will level up its anti-cheating system, Faction of the Shield, after June's update (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble’s anti-cheat system for Solo Leveling Arise, Faction of the Shield, will be leveled up to ensure a fairer gaming environment. Unauthorized programs will be continuously tracked and monitored, and offenders will be removed from the rankings.

After June’s update, Netmarble will ban those who repeatedly commit malicious activities from the title. Additionally, those involved in creating or distributing unauthorized programs, including those who use them, may face actions beyond game sanctions.

Interested players can check out our Min Byung-Gu build guide for Solo Leveling Arise here.

