South of Midnight chapter 5: Everything that Rises walkthrough

Everything That Rises is the fifth chapter in South of Midnight. This main quest is on the longer side, and it starts with Hazel riding a massive catfish to reach her next destination. After facing Two-Toed-Tom on the outside, you will now face this massive boss on their home turf. This chapter has a handful of collectibles scattered around different areas and challenging combat encounters.

Ad

This guide covers everything you must know about Chapter 5 and points you in the right direction to progress the story.

Disclaimer: Major story spoilers will be discussed beyond this point.

Starting Everything That Rises in South of Midnight

Hazel must zip around to reach the next objective and avoid touching the water (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

Chapter 5 immediately starts after Catfish drops you to the next area. Hazel must use her grapple abilities to reach the next area and shimmy through a small opening. There is no shortage of squeezing through tight spaces in the South of Midnight, and you will see plenty more in succeeding chapters.

Ad

Trending

Also read: South of Midnight Chapter 2: Other Voices, Other Looms walkthrough

Once you get to the other side, another cutscene will start, and Hazel will see Crouton, her old stuffed toy featured in the first chapter. Crouton is more than just a raggedy old doll and is the final magic object you can acquire.

Crouton is your new little assistant (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

Crouton can squeeze in tight places you can't. Your first time using this magic object is to clear the obstacles in front of you, and the only way to do it is to let Crouton unravel the bramble underneath the surface.

Ad

Environmental puzzles require creative solutions (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

Throughout the chapter, there will be hidden floofs that only Crouton can find, making it perfect for farming. Proceed to the next area and use your Guiding Strand if unsure of the way forward.

Ad

South of Midnight isn't open-world, but you have a few options to advance (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

Environmental hazards are all over the area, and these can set you back a bit if you're not careful. Follow the main path to a broken train car; however, it is blocked by bramble. Look to the lower right and use the Strand Push to make a tiny hole for Crouton and unravel the stigma on the other side.

Ad

Crouton is here to save the day (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

Once you're through, look back on the left-hand side, and you can see a massive deposit of floofs on the other side. Double jump and glide to reach the platform and go back to continue the main story.

Ad

You will reach a point where the area is submerged in water and must get creative to progress by throwing Crouton to the other side.

Crouton may be small but he is a reliable buddy (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

On the other side, switch to Crouton and unravel the stigma and Hazel can cross. Follow the main path and you will eventually enter a combat arena.

Ad

These things don't know when to give up (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

After wiping the floor with these enemies, Catfish will tell you more about Two-Toed-Tom's backstory.

Ad

Reach the church

Chapter 5 isn't ending any time soon (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

Once the bramble is out of the way, keep pressing forward, and you can spot more floof deposits nearby. These things emit bright lights, and they are hard to miss, but getting to them will require extra finesse. After you do some platforming, you will reach the church and see Mrs. Pearle.

Ad

It is great to see a friendly face (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

After a quick cutscene, Jolene convinces Hazel to stay and wait, but she doesn't listen. You carry on your search by yourself and move to the next objective.

Ad

Clear the stigma in the flooded village

The village is almost submerged in water, and you must get through without falling into it. You can materialize grappling points to get across and do some platforming to reach the next spot.

Grappling is a useful feature (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

You will land in a combat arena and must fight through different enemies to progress the story. After winning the fight, the arena opens a path to the next area, where you must climb using ledges to get to the next area. You will grapple and do some double jumps that will eventually lead you to another fight against a Slug Haint.

Ad

Your combat skills will be tested (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

This variant is much stronger, but you will not have any trouble in the later parts of South of Midnight once you acquire enough upgrades. Follow the path that will lead you to a house with more clues and collectibles. Once you find everything inside, head back out and continue following the path.

Ad

Chapter 5 is massive, but it is extremely linear. Floofs and other collectibles can take up most of your time, but you can zoom through them if you are here just for the story.

Reach the old farm

After reaching the high ground, you can spot your next objective (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

Hop down and enter the barn with your Strand Push ability and get to the other side. Jump across the mud and you can hear a pig squealing for help.

Ad

This poor pig's sacrifice is necessary (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

You can try and help the pig, but it will be devoured by the massive gator. Despite not being able to save the pig, it paves the way forward. Reach the next area, and you will find another combat arena.

Ad

After the fight, this is one of the rare occasions in South of Midnight where you have optional areas to explore to find collectibles. Follow the path to the barn with a hidden floof above, then continue to the next fight area. Defeat all the enemies and clear the stigma.

Another cutscene will show more of Jolene and Two-Toed-Tom's history. After the cutscene, head to the house on the other side and snoop around to find more collectibles.

Ad

Reach the bottle tree

This is a brief running section (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

Continue the story, and it will take you to another metaphysical section where you must do some parkour to reach the next area. The game will send you back to the physical dimension after a brief cutscene.

Ad

You will spawn near the farmlands, and your next destination is the pig farm, where Hazel's trailer home might have wound up. Use your Guiding Strand to follow the main story path and end up at the barn, which is locked. To gain access, summon Crouton and destroy the wooden planks to let him in and activate the generator.

Crouton is a life-saver (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

Enter the pig farm, and you will see a handful of dead pigs stacked on top of each other. Keep pressing forward and use Crouton to open a larger path for Hazel to get through. Once Hazel is on the other side, unravel the stigma, and you can find your trailer home on the other side. Unfortunately, Two-Toed-Tom devoured it before you could see if Lacey was around.

Ad

Hazel vs. Two-Toed-Tom

Two-Toed-Tom has a lot to answer for (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

Two-Toed-Tom has three phases and won't go down easy. The strategy for the first phase is to ring the bell at the right time to stun him, leaving the weak spot vulnerable to melee attacks. Move away before it explodes since it can inflict minor damage. The massive gator's health bar will glow yellow, which makes it invincible. It will attack with a tail whip and then submerge itself into water.

Ad

The gator will then start hurling rocks at you; repeat the same strategy with the bell. Once his health is down, it will move to Phase 2, with identical attacks.

Two-Toed-Tom is done running (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

Repeat the same strategy until you reach Phase 3. The last phase will be set in a different location, and the gator will have a new attack pattern. Instead of ringing the bell by pulling, you must hurl a rock towards it since it is farther this time.

Ad

After defeating the boss, you will enter its belly and find clues about Lacey's whereabouts..

Chapter 5 is probably the longest chapter in South of Midnight (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@Maka91Productions)

Find and heal the gator's wounds, and it will spit you out where your mobile home is waiting. Another cutscene will play with Lacey talking about Hazel's youth. Hazel will sit outside, and Catfish will show up and tell her about Huggin' Molly and wrap up South of Midnight chapter 5.

Ad

South of Midnight is available on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and GeForce Now. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rouvin Josef D. Quirimit Rouvin is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, focusing on news articles, editorials, listicles, and guides. His experience includes writing over 1209 articles for FandomWire.



Though he has a BS in Entrepreneurship, Rouvin kept his passion for writing — particularly about games — alive over the years.



He admires pro gamer and YouTuber Typical Gamer, particularly his GTA 5 mods and Fortnite coverage.



Rouvin likes to unwind by playing video games on his PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, watching movies, especially superhero films from the MCU and the rebooted DCU. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.