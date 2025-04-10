South of Midnight: What difficulty mode is right for you?

South of Midnight is an original project developed by Compulsion Games and published by Xbox Game Studios. It follows the adventures of Hazel Flood in a fictionalized town called Prospero after a devastating hurricane takes her humble trailer home with her mother inside. This game features mystical elements, such as enemies susceptible to magical artifacts.

The recently released title features a difficulty selection menu. While the game isn't difficult to master, each setting can cater to your skills and preferences. This article will cover every option available to determine which mode suits your playstyle.

Difficulty modes in South of Midnight

You can pick whatever difficulty mode suits your needs (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

South of Midnight has a total of five difficulty modes, each offering different things. The fifth difficulty mode is customizable, allowing you to adjust a few game mechanics, while the other four have established parameters.

Here are all the difficulty modes:

Scryer

Healer

Weaver

Grand Weaver

Custom Tapestry

Scryer is the easiest option in the game. If you prefer a relaxed gaming session as you explore Prospero and don't want to worry about getting stuck in tense combat scenarios, this difficulty level is perfect. You can select this option if you're only interested in experiencing the story the developers created without a challenge.

If you played through South of Midnight once and found it too easy on Scryer, you can bump it up to the Healer option. While the game doesn't have a New Game Plus mode, you can replay specific chapters from the menu and adjust the difficulty settings. The Healer option is a step above Scryer, and the difficulty increases slightly.

Difficulty levels aren't meant to dissuade you from playing any game (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

If you aren't too worried about the threats to come, start your journey with the default difficulty level called Weaver. It is perfectly balanced and will encourage you to try harder without putting too much stress on you. Combat and storytelling will feel balanced, and you will improve organically as you progress through the story.

The hardest difficulty level is Grand Weaver, and it is not for the faint of heart. Seasoned and veteran gamers will likely choose this difficulty level if they are unsatisfied with their initial playthrough on the lower difficulties. The combat in South of Midnight can get intense, especially in the later stages of the game, where enemies become much more powerful and aggressive.

If you want a tailored experience, Custom Tapestry is the way to go. This difficulty setting can be customized according to your desire. If you think the enemies' attacks are too powerful or if your attacks are not doing enough damage, you can increase and decrease whatever you deem necessary.

How can you adjust difficulty levels mid-game?

If you started your adventure on a difficulty level that doesn't seem challenging or you ran into a speed bump where Haints bullied you, there is a way to change it without restarting the whole campaign.

To change the difficulty level, pause the game, scroll down to the difficulty option, and pick whatever you like.

Which difficulty option is perfect for you?

Difficulty levels often come down to personal preferences (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

If you're only interested in Hazel's story and don't wish to fight enemies intensely, go for the easiest option. On the other hand, if you want a perfect balance, select Weaver.

If none of these difficulty levels interests you, create one for yourself. The Custom Tapestry option will allow you to test your skills and creativity. The combat encounters could be the only possible reasons you may not have fun on the higher difficulties. Thus, you can tune specific areas to make the game easier or more convenient for you.

South of Midnight is available on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and GeForce Now. For more related articles, check these out:

