Spectre Divide Season 1 Twitch rewards and how to claim them

Spectre Divide Season 1 Flashpoint is here, giving you a golden opportunity to grab Twitch rewards at no cost — without completing any challenges or spending money. All you need to do is invest some time to claim rewards, including an outfit, a weapon skin, two sprays, and a weapon charm.

Alongside these free offerings, the new season introduces several elements, including a new map called Canal, a reworked economy and Buy Menu, and more. The most notable gameplay enhancement is the improved movement and sprinting, making in-game movement feel more fluid and responsive.

This article provides details on the latest Twitch rewards and how to acquire them in Spectre Divide Season 1 Flashpoint.

How to claim all the Spectre Divide Season 1 Twitch rewards

Spectre Divide Season 1 launched on February 25, 2025, offering the opportunity to grab five free rewards through Twitch drops.

All you need to do is watch any live Spectre Divide Twitch livestream with Drops enabled. As you watch the broadcasts, rewards will be unlocked based on watch-time milestone. Once you reach each milestone, you will earn the corresponding reward.

Twitch rewards (image via Twitch)

Before watching livestreams, you need to link your Twitch account to the game's website. Follow these steps to do so:

Go to the Spectre Divide Twitch link

Find the option to link your Twitch account.

Click on it and provide the necessary credentials.

Once linked, you can start watching livestreams.

Here are all the Twitch rewards you can unlock and their associated watch time requirements:

Reward Watch Time Communa Logo Spray 30 minutes Five Stars Logo Spray 1 hour Drone Gun Charm 2 hours Mako Buzzsaw Weapon Skin 4 hours Cold Blooded Outfit 8 hours

Among the five rewards, the most sought-after are the Cold Blooded Outfit and the Mako Buzzsaw weapon skin. However, both require significant watch time to unlock— eight hours for the outfit and four hours for the weapon skin. A good tactic is to keep the broadcast running in the background while focusing on other tasks instead of actively watching for long hours.

One forgiving aspect is that you don’t need to complete the watch time in a single session; you can accumulate it over multiple smaller sessions, which will count toward the total.

The Twitch Drop is available until March 11, 2025, giving you ample time to watch streams and claim these rewards.

Also read: How to unlock Cyberlord Melee for free in SD

Even after reaching the required watch time, you must manually claim your rewards. To do this, select your profile in the top-right corner, navigate to the Drops & Rewards section, and claim your rewards.

