Spectre Divide Sponsors tier list: Best sponsors for September 2024

Spectre Divide is the new First Person Shooter (FPS) title on the market developed and published by Mountaintop Studios. It is a unique game that features a brand new two-body core mechanic alongside Sponsors that provide abilities and equipment to the players in a match. With eight different Sponsors on the roster, players can pick and choose whichever group gives them the best items.

While individual strength of abilities is important, they should also complement different playstyles and team strategies to be effective on the battlefield. The Sponsors have their specialties so it is best to test them out in casual matches for a hands-on experience.

This article will highlight the best Sponsors in Spectre Divide through different tiers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

What are the best Sponsors in Spectre Divide?

Here is a quick tier list that players can look through before choosing any Sponsor in Spectre Divide:

S-tier A-tier B-tier C-tier

S tier is the highest class and C is the lowest for this tier list. There are eight Sponsors in the game and each offers different abilities which are mostly active and a few have passive effects as well.

Tier Sponsors S Morrgen United, Bloom Technologies, Ryker Industries A Pinnacle International B Umbra Reconnaissance, Ghostlink Collective, Muu Robotics C Vector Dynamics

S Tier

The S Tier contains the best assortments and features the most effective items in the Spectre Divide tier list. This includes the following Sponsors:

Morrgen United

Morrgen United Sponsor in Spectre Divide (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Morrgen United occupies the S Tier slot because of the ability to put down a massive cloud of smoke. This can be used to block vision and deny positional information. Alternatively, it can be used to quickly put down a Spectre and sneak past enemy-controlled regions.

Also Read: Spectre Divide crashing on PC error explored

This Sponsor also offers an area control grenade that spills toxic fluid on the floor and acts like an incendiary grenade, damaging enemies in its range continuously. The ultimate can be placed down near areas of interest (bomb sites or entry routes) to trap enemies and hinder their movement speed.

Bloom Technologies

Bloom Technologies Sponsor (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Bloom offers an elite range of equipment that can help players defend a region of the map. This Sponsor provides a recharging barrier ability that can block bullets with four layers of defense - each with 150 health points (HP).

The second ability can be used to heal allies and their Spectres or it can be used to heal yourself and your own Spectre. The ultimate ability is great for poking enemies as it deploys a swarm of bees that also blocks the line of sight.

Ryker Industries

Ryker Industries Sponsor (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Ryker Industries provides a crucial upper hand to players who know how to use their abilities. This group provides a sonar device that can be used to reveal the location of enemies for three complete seconds. A proximity mine is also included in the kit that explodes thrice after a short fuse and inflicts chip damage.

Also Read: Spectre Divide complete game review

The ultimate is a Sentry that can be deployed on the map. Any enemy that enters its effective range and line of sight is heavily slowed down, making them easy targets.

A Tier

Pinnacle International

Pinnacle International Sponsor in Spectre Divide (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Pinnacle International offers one of the most basic equipment kits in the entire game with a grenade and a flashbang. The grenade explodes into eight pieces, which deal damage separately and are most useful when driving enemies out of corners.

The Flash functions like any other game and can blind players in its effective line of sight. The Adrena-Link is a useful ability that heals your main body over a short duration and provides your Spectre with enhanced vision and movement speed buff.

B Tier

Umbra Reconnaissance Sponsor (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Umbra Reconnaissance is another Sponsor that deals with gathering intel on enemy positioning. Players can deploy an assortment of drones and equipment that can stick to the surface and reveal any opponents nearby.

The ultimate ability is somewhat useful as it detects any enemies in a short range and blinds them for a flashbang effect. However, the most useful ability here is the Pulsefinder, which can accurately detect the exact position of a player and create a ping on the screen.

Ghostlink Collective in Spectre Divide (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Ghostlink Collective deals with obscuring the playing field with distractions and illusions. This group offers gadgets that can be used to create walls to block vision and deploy duplicates of yourself to trick the enemies. Moreover, a dupe is left on the Spectre’s location if you throw the Puck again to relocate it while a Dupe ability charge remains.

Anyone who shoots the dupes is revealed for a short duration. The ultimate can is most useful while planting or defusing the Zeus as it distorts vision and lasts for ten seconds.

Muu Robotics Sponsor (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Muu Robotics brings team healing to the game with its first ability. A drone can be deployed which moves forward and heals all allies in a small radius. Alternatively, it can also be deployed on the spot so it does not move away. The Dazzler ability equips a drone that can be guided by the player’s crosshair and explodes after a short delay, obscuring the vision of any opponents in its line of sight.

You might be interested in: Spectre Divide server status

The ultimate is most useful when in need to quick recall your Spectre as it creates a temporary dome and a permanent Fast Recall Zone.

C Tier

Vector Dynamics Sponsor in Spectre Divide (Image via Mountaintop Studios)

Vector Dynamics seems to be underwhelming as its ability kit does not have a lasting impact on the game. The first ability provides a quick buff but depends on kills to extend the duration.

The second ability deploys a forward-moving wall that blocks vision but not bullets. The ultimate ability is a gadget that bounces on walls and creates a nano swarm to deal damage to the first enemy it encounters.

That is everything you need to know about the Sponsors tier list in Spectre Divide. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

