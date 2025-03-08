Split Fiction Chapter 4: Gun Upgrade walkthrough

Gun Upgrade is the third level of Split Fiction Chapter 4. The game's campaign alternates between Mio's sci-fi world and Zoe's fantasy setting, with this chapter focusing on the former. Gun Upgrade comes after the second level, where the duo infiltrates the industrial facility responsible for creating dangerous toxins.

This article guides you on how to complete the Gun Upgrade section in Split Fiction Chapter 4.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Gun Upgrade section of Split Fiction.

A guide on completing Gun Upgrade in Split Fiction Chapter 4: Final Dawn

A still from Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

After defeating the green circular saw robot mini-boss in the previous section of the game, players can get on the lift to start the Gun Upgrade level in Split Fiction. Here, both characters must insert their dual blasters on the upgrade station on the right-hand side.

The Shield Buster ability and how it works

The upgrade station will refine their weapons, fitting them with an additional power: the ability to fire Shield Buster rounds. Press L2/LT to launch them and again when you want to detonate them. This will create a circular opening on the colored hologram walls.

However, these won't stay the same throughout and will start shrinking after a short period, so you must be quick when passing through these. Another thing to note is that these powers are color-coded, meaning Mio can only use the Shield Buster on red walls, while Zoe will be limited to blue ones.

The enemies will start getting tougher from here on out

A still from the game (Image via Electronic Arts)

Move ahead using the newly acquired powerup until you come across the next combat encounter. Enemy robots now have colored armor from here on out. Use the corresponding character's Shield Buster ability (Zoe-Blue, Mio-Red) to destroy them. After the shield is down, fire from either protagonist will damage these robots.

After this, move to the next arena in the Gun Upgrade section. This time, there will be four enemies with armors. You must be agile with your movement and aiming here, as the shields will change colors during combat, forcing you to place your shots on the right target.

Use the lift to head upwards into the corridor. In this section, a group of mines will come rolling down onto you. Shoot the colored walls below these explosives with the similarly colored Shield Buster shot to drop them down through the opening. A batch of these bombs will roll down as you continue moving forward.

As the mines roll closer, fire the color-coded switches with your matching blasters to stop them. Once at the end of a corridor, you'll see a line of vertical platforms lined up on the right, allowing the writers to wall-run through them. However, you must time it right, as a hydraulic press in the middle will hit down at consistent intervals.

Navigating on the drones

Hop onto the normal platform and move ahead in the Gun Upgrade level. There will be a split wall with both colored walls on the front. Use the appropriate Shield Buster to pass through it. At the end of this road, there will be circular drones waiting for you. Hop onto them.

These drones are controlled using the right joystick. Move them forward until you approach the three green lasers, as you're coming closer to them, you can press Cross/A (Xbox/PS5) two times to double-jump over it. Do the same with the other obstacle. The end of this area will host a dual-colored wall again, but this puzzle will demand faster reflexes.

Mio should be on the left side of the circular wall, while Zoe is on the right. Both should use the Shield Buster, but the switches behind them will be swapped this time around. Thus, after immediately using the Busters, Mio should aim at the right switch and Zoe on the left. Move ahead into the newly created opening and the guardrail will help you transition to the next arena.

Returnal-style Shooting Section

This arena will host a bullet-hell third-person shooter sequence as you navigate with your drones to avoid the projectiles. Use the Shield Buster shots to destroy the outer layer of enemies and then shoot them with your blasters. You'll gain the ability to dash here, making the act of dodging easier. After all enemies are dead, use the guardrail to come to the end of this section. The final obstacle will be a Shield Busting sequence where players must use their blasters to create openings on the row of colored walls before they crash onto them.

This will mark the end of the Gun Upgrade section of the fourth chapter of Split Fiction: Final Dawn and will start the next level, Toxic Tumblers.

