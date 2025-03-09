Split Fiction Chapter 4: Infiltration walkthrough

After months of anticipation, the much-awaited co-op adventure title Split Fiction is finally out, and the gaming community is already bonding over the story. While it's not very challenging, there can be some sections that can leave players scratching their heads.

The level called Infiltration from Split Fiction Chapter 4 is one such part that can be tricky to understand if gamers don't know what to do. To avoid aimlessly searching for puzzle solutions and pathways to progress further in the story, we have made this walkthrough to make this level easier for you.

This article will explain how to complete Split Fiction Chapter 4's Infiltration level.

Infiltration walkthrough in Split Fiction Chapter 4

Swim to the surface (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The Infiltration subchapter will start immediately when you enter the circular metal door. Start by swimming to the surface, where you will see a ladder that you need to ascend to reach a new platform. Here, you will see a puzzle where you need to shoot different colored switches. The red ones can be triggered by Mio, while the blue ones can be shot by Zoe.

After the characters have activated their respective switches, a cinematic will play when you enter the gate you just opened. Keep firing at the switches to complete a parkour section, after which you will find yourself near a hydraulic press. Timing is extremely important here, so make sure you escape before the press comes down. This section only gets harder, so time your jumps as you move upwards.

Defeat the Chainsaw Mech (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

You will now see two red and blue switches that, when shot with your respective characters, will uncover a previously hidden grappling point that you can use to swing to the next area. Now, you will be inside a pipe where you will come face-to-face with two turrets. Avoid ending up in their crossfire and use your blasters to destroy them.

You will now be in a boss fight against the Chainsaw Mech. Lure the enemy until it approaches the glowing field and stands on it. Once he is in position, destroy the orb nearby to deactivate its shield. Damage the mech until its shield regenerates, then repeat the process until it has been defeated. After the fight, the platform will ascend, taking you to a new area and ending the Infiltration subchapter.

This will wrap up Split Fiction's Infiltration level in Chapter 4.

Check out more articles on this game:

