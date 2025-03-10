Split Fiction chapter 6: Maximum Security walkthrough

After getting through the cell blocks in Split Fiction, this path will take Zoe and Mio to the Maximum Security area. The two heroines are thrown into Mio's subconscious to rescue a prisoner they do not know. However, this doesn't sway them from doing so and drives a wedge between Rader and his plans to steal all their hard work.

This article will feature important information you and your partner must know before starting the Maximum Security subchapter. This guide will get you up to speed on solutions, finding missable trophies or achievements, and more.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers for the Isolation chapter.

The Maximum Security subchapter in Split Fiction

Zoe and Mio are off to rescue a prisoner they don't even know (Electronic Arts)

After Zoe and Mio had gone through the cell blocks from the previous subchapter, the two heroines took a ride from one of the moving prisoner transports and worked their way up to the maximum security area. This area houses the more dangerous prisoners, and Mio felt uneasy about what she might find buried deep behind her subconscious.

During the ride to the maximum security section, a strange voice made itself known to you and your partner. The voice claims that Mio imprisoned them to protect them, which motivates them to move ahead. Leave the transport, and you can see a set of stairs and beams; you and your partner must do some platforming to reach the next area.

Surviving the intense security measures

The place is a maximum-security prison, and you should expect some heavy-duty security measures to keep intruders out and prisoners in. The first obstacle Zoe and Mio will face is a laser grid that constantly moves around, and the key here is to jump at the center when it is idle for a split second. The next bit requires you to time your jumps to avoid being disintegrated instantly.

Lasers are the main defense of this prison and you should always watch your step. The next trap is a moving grid on the ground. The solution here is you can jump over them; however, they are constantly moving too. Zoe and Mio can time the movements of each grid before leaping.

It can be frustrating to be zapped by the lasers, but this course isn't impossible. You and your partner should be alert and move fast. Zoe and Mio can sprint, double jump, and even air dash to help close the gap. Once you are through the first set of lasers, Zoe and Mio can take a quick break inside a prison transport and chat for a while.

If you feel mischievous, you can trap your partner and unlock the achievement or trophy called No Way Out. The next part requires Mio to hack into a device to create a bridge, while Zoe can hover over a magnetic platform with laser grids. The hacked bridge can rotate and has another magnetic platform for Zoe to reach the next platform.

The maximum security subchapter has a few environmental puzzles that require your unique abilities (Image via Electronic Arts)

Zoe can straighten the rolled metal bridge to give Mio a safe path to the other side. Both heroines will drop down a slide with lasers, and you must guide them to safety by jumping over the lasers. The next area is all about Zoe levitating herself between two magnetic platforms while avoiding lasers and rolling a bridge for Mio above. You could say she is pulling her weight for this subchapter.

The two heroines will separate after Mio hacks into a rat and enters another 2D section, while Zoe blocks lasers with her magnetic abilities. As they link up on the path ahead, Mio can hack into a drone that reveals the invisible grid and lets Zoe through safely. The drone can light up the area for hidden lasers. Once you are through, there will be prompts for grappling, but don't grapple just yet.

The grappling points have lasers nearby, and the drone can reveal their location. Time your swings as Zoe to avoid being disintegrated. Zoe can straighten another metal sheet to form a slide that will lead to a lift to a room with a massive laser. This part involves Zoe and Mio running and evading the incoming attacks.

There is another rolled metal sheet for Zoe to unfold, allowing Mio to hack the laser. At the center, Zoe must open the latches, and then Mio can cut through while protecting her from robots. Once the panel is lit, the glass shatters, and Mio grabs Zoe with another hacked drone. At the bottom of the pit, they find out the prisoner is a darker version of Mio.

This wraps up the Maximum Security subchapter and the starting point of the final subchapter.

Split Fiction is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

