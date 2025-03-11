Split Fiction: Slopes of War side quest walkthrough

Slopes of War in Split Fiction is one of the numerous side quests that players can engage in throughout the game's campaign involving two writers, Zoe and Mio. The special thing about this mission, though, is that it plays like more of a mini-game playing homage to one of the most prominent winter sports video game series out there.

This article guides you on how to complete the Slopes of War side quest in Split Fiction.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Slopes of War in Chapter 5: Rise of the Dragon Realm.

A guide the Slopes of War sub-mission in Split Fiction

Head down the snowy slopes and shred it out on your snowboard (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@Trophygamers)

How to unlock it

During the fifth chapter, Split Fiction's protagonists will come across a section where they need to jump over two golden balls to progress in the main story. However, taking the take the wooden path to the left instead will lead to the side story.

Here, they need to reach the first grey gear-operated platform, push the handle, and cross the gap. One person should hop off, while the other should turn the handle again and then immediately jump off. This will cause the second platform to approach. Ride it and then progress to find the portal for this sub-story.

The side quest

The longer the trick chain, the higher the score (Image via Electronic Arts || YouTube/@Trophygamers)

The mission will immediately dump both writers into a snowboarding competition, where they compete against each other to see who can get the higher score. This level pays homage to publisher Electronic Art's well-known video-game series, SSX.

The goal here is to get the highest amount of points. These are acquired by doing tricks, where chaining numerous ones together will create combos that multiply your score by a particular number.

These are the basic controls for the mini-game:

Jump (Cross-PS5/A-Xbox): The basic action of jumping.

The basic action of jumping. Trick (Square-PS5/X-Xbox): Executes a basic trick.

Executes a basic trick. Super Trick (Circle-PS5/B-Xbox): A trick with more time requirement but gives better points.

A trick with more time requirement but gives better points. Extreme Trick (X-PS5/A-Xbox): Executes a grab combined with a flip. Takes the most time but also gives the highest points.

Executes a grab combined with a flip. Takes the most time but also gives the highest points. Grinding: Jump on the rail and use the left joystick to maintain balance. You can change rails mid-grind.

These points will be finalized when you reach the finish line. You have unlimited lives and immediately respawn, but it takes 1000 points off your total score. Slide through the lanes and execute various tricks to increase your score. Note that there will be instances where you'll need to wall-run or use your grappling hook, so be on your toes.

As you progress further, tanks, drills, lasers, spaceship fire, etc., will serve as obstacles that you need to avoid.

Reaching the finish line will mark the end of the Slopes of War side quest.

