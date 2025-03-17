Split Fiction update 1.400 full patch notes

Hazelight Studios has recently released Split Fiction's 1.400 patch, which aims to fix multiple minor bugs and glitches that were plaguing the game before this update. The patch is now live and can be downloaded via Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Game Store, depending on your platform of choice.

Mentioned below are the full patch notes of the v1.400 update for Split Fiction.

Split Fiction: Full patch notes revealed

The latest patch aims to improve performance (Image via Electronic Arts)

Hazelight Studios' latest co-op title has received a lot of appreciation and sold over two million copies in the first week of its launch. To improve the players' experience even more, the game recently got a patch update that aims to fix some earlier performance issues. The official patch notes went live on Electronic Arts' official website. The game development giant had this to say about the update:

"We have just released an update for Split Fiction. This update aims to fix a number of issues that the community has helped us identify since launch."

Here are the detailed patch notes:

Fixed the rolling wheel in "Royal Palace" not moving fast enough to complete the puzzle when playing with more than 150 FPS.

Fixed the magnetized harpoon in "Down the Rabbit Hole" not taking into account camera sensitivity settings for aiming.

Fixed not being able to stand inside the big pots in "The Legend of the Sandfish" (very important for immersion).

Fixed several minor visual glitches and pops visible during online play.

Improved the tutorial prompts in "Walking Stick of Doom" to be more clear about available actions.

Various localization and subtitle fixes across all languages.

The game is now available to buy via PlayStation Store for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Game Store for the Xbox Series X/S, and Steam and Epic Games Store for PC.

