Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete Betrayal (Chapter 5 Mission 17)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features several twists and turns especially towards the latter chapters of the game. The Betrayal mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor uncovers a traitor amongst Cal’s group. The story continues from the juncture wherein Cal has secured an artifact called a compass. You must now share this finding with Master Cordova.

Each subchapter in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is of varying length. The Betrayal mission focuses more on story revelations. There are a few combat sequences in this quest but nothing to overwhelm you. Cal must make his way to The Archive on planet Jedha.

Pursuing traitor in Betrayal mission of Star Wars Jedi Survivor

This sub-chapter revolves around the following objectives:

Handing over the compass to Master Cordova

Pursuing Bode Akuna

Handing over compass to Master Cordova

Right after defeating Dagan Gera for the final time in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you must head back to planet Jedha. Travel to The Archive region on this planet, a hub area wherein you can visit Sister Taske’s shop and buy lightsaber parts. Return to Cordova to trigger a cutscene.

Cal hands over the compass to him but everyone realizes it is broken. Master Cordova is determined to repair it and the game transitions into another cutscene with Cal and his crew seated beside a camp. The scene ends after Cal’s interaction with Bode and then Merrin.

Proceed to The Archive to hand over the compass to Cordova (Image via Electronic Arts)

Your new task is to check the compass repair progress with Cordova. Proceed through the narrow passage ahead and navigate to The Archive region. Speak with other characters here and then interact with Cordova to progress the mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

You will witness a cutscene wherein Cordova displays the repaired compass. However, the celebration is short-lived since Cere detects imperial forces marching towards the base. At this juncture, Bode holds Cordova at gunpoint and has the compass. He kills Cordova and escapes.

Pursuing Bode Akuna

Use this speeder vehicle to initiate the chase (Image via Electronic Arts)

You must now chase Bode. Use the elevator to leave The Archive after which you will spot Bode exiting the base on a speeder vehicle. Use the spare vehicle to the right which initiates a chase sequence. You won’t face any hurdles in the early stages of the chase. However, after a huge jump from the edge of a cliff, imperial forces will start shooting.

Thereafter, you must fend off the stormtroopers who will chase after Cal. All you need to do is successfully complete some quick time events to get rid of them. Cal will then catch up to Bode and damage his speeder. You will arrive in the Crumbling Precipice area and a fight begins after a cutscene.

A fight is triggered after the cutscene (Image via Electronic Arts)

Bode is quite aggressive and nimble throughout the fight. You must remember that you will be unable to defeat him in this battle. You should make note of all his attack patterns during this fight since there is another encounter with him later in the game. After a certain point, a cutscene plays wherein Bode pushes Cal off the cliff. This concludes the Betrayal mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor follows its predecessor in terms of presenting challenging combat encounters and platforming sections. If you are facing issues in tackling some missions, peruse the guide highlighting the best tips and tricks to improve your experience.

