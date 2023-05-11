Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete Freeing Zee (Chapter 4 Mission 14)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor presents a cohesive story that pits the protagonist Cal against many challenging foes throughout his journey. You can even the odds of battle by resorting to Force abilities and lightsaber stances. The Freeing Zee mission in Chapter 4 of Star Wars Jedi Survivor will also test your combat skills as you head deeper into the Lucrehulk Core region.

After arriving at this area in the previous mission, Cal and Bode must devise a plan to save Zee. This task is not as easy since there is a formidable foe set to obstruct their quest. You will also acquire a new ability in this mission that will aid you in combat and traversal.

Saving Zee from Lucrehulk in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The following are the core objectives of this Star Wars Jedi Survivor mission:

Rescuing Zee from the Lucrehulk

Defeating Dagan Dera

Rescuing Zee from the Lucrehulk

Upon arriving in the Lucrehulk Core area, Bode Akuna, one of Cal’s companions in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, scouts the location and suggests a plan. Peruse this walkthrough of the previous Star Wars Jedi Survivor mission, The Lucrehulk, for a recap. Bode and Cal will split after this short interaction.

Proceed straight and turn right in the direction of the green barrier. Pass through it and jump onto the moving crates. Land in an area with some enemies and defeat them. Take the stairs and head to the end of the room. Use the elevator here to arrive at a new area wherein the Lucrehulk Core meditation point is also located.

The Lucrehulk Core meditation point (Image via Electronic Arts)

Walk north of this meditation point towards a broken bridge. Defeat a droid here and then keep following the path on the bridge that leads to a narrow corridor. Upon turning right, you will spot a turret on the ceiling that will shoot at Cal. Dodge its bullets and keep heading straight.

Jump to the platform on the left with orange glowing lights and pass through the green barrier. Keep following the path to arrive at a spot with multiple turrets present. Use the travelling crates as cover and make your way to a small area on the right. Scale the ledge, and you will reach an arena-like location with a Bedlam Smasher enemy.

Defeat this enemy and then unlock the door in this location (Image via Electronic Arts)

This foe wields an electric hammer weapon, so it is ideal to dodge his swings and use the protagonist Cal Kestis’ Force abilities to win the fight. Bode will rejoin towards the end of this battle in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Proceed to unlock the door in this area. You must use the moving cargo containers as a wall-run surface and grapple to the left.

Following the main objective will lead you to the Yurt Barracks area. You will face some enemies upon setting foot in this location. Defeat them and exit this spot from the left side. Beat some more enemies and arrive at a spot wherein Bode dislodges a rope for you to climb.

Bode can activate this rope for you to climb (Image via Electronic Arts)

Get ready to face several adversaries in this new area that resembles an arena. Proceed to the left of this arena to progress further. A cutscene is triggered here, after which Bode and Cal part ways again. Walk through the door in front of you and cross the crevice upon which you will reach a dark area.

After navigating this place, another cutscene occurs wherein a scuffle with Rayvis results in Cal falling into a hole. Cal lands in an area with two turrets that begin shooting at him. Dodging them for a while results in a cutscene, after which you will acquire Lift and Slam ability. You can unleash this power to destroy the two turrets.

After reaching the Generator Underbelly meditation point, use the Lift ability to pull the platform up in front of you. Cross it to arrive at the opposite end. Use the Lift power to raise a platform, hop onto it and then use Slam on one red railing. Climb it to reach a Bedlam Raider beside an electric malfunctioning spot.

Proceed ahead to come across several platforming sections wherein you will need to use Lift and Slam ability. Your destination will be the Lucrehulk Core meditation point. You must head straight from this location towards an elevator. Use your Slam ability to pull it down and then ride it.

Take the path to the right and use the grapple point to reach a higher level. Pass through the crevice to witness a cutscene involving Ravyis and Dagan Gera. Head to the opposite side and make your way to the Forward Control Tower area. Here you can find Zee held captive in a room.

Defeating Dagan Gera

Watch out for this slam attack (Image via Electronic Arts)

Interaction with Zee triggers a cutscene with Dagan Gera, after which the boss fight begins. This serves as a second encounter with him in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. He wields a Double Blade lightsaber. This battle unravels in two phases, so it is wise to make note of his attack patterns before charging in.

These are the moves he resorts to in this fight:

A red glowing slam attack that cannot be blocked. He jumps and slams the lightsaber on the ground.

A combo of normal and red glowing attacks. The first move is a dash manoeuvre, and the second is a red attack therefore ideal to dodge it.

He also unleashes three swings in Double Blade stance.

Another moveset involves two attacks using Double Blade and three swings via the Dual Blade lightsaber that may conclude with a red glowing swipe attack.

A second phase begins after you deplete Dagan’s health to a halfway point. He will overwhelm you with faster attacks and longer combos. Do remember to use Stims to replenish Cal’s health in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Leverage Cal’s Slow ability in this phase of the battle and then charge at Dagan.

However, Dagan escapes, and you will reunite with Bode and Zee. You will then escape the area altogether, concluding this mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming



#StarWarsJediSurvivor

Review: Cal Kestis' journey isn't over yet. @EAStarWars offers Star Wars fans challenging gameplay and an incredible story. Though PC fans have had to deal with performance issues, those are lessened on the PlayStation 5.Review: bit.ly/3M1SUcr Cal Kestis' journey isn't over yet. @EAStarWars offers Star Wars fans challenging gameplay and an incredible story. Though PC fans have had to deal with performance issues, those are lessened on the PlayStation 5. #StarWarsJediSurvivor Review: bit.ly/3M1SUcr https://t.co/USVcf6YbIn

Star Wars Jedi Survivor comprises a vast array of lightsaber sets. If you wish to try out new sets, refer to the guide highlighting all lightsaber customization parts in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes