Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete The Lucrehulk (Chapter 4 Mission 13)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features many action-packed moments across its campaign that unravels on varied planets. Every Star Wars Jedi Survivor mission pits you against myriad foes and consists of platforming sections to progress the level. The Lucrehulk sub-chapter in Star Wars Jedi Survivor involves Cal and his crew heading to Koboh.

You will be navigating the swamps in the initial part of this mission that leads to Cal making his way to the Lucrehulk region. Cal will face many foes during this quest; hence it is ideal to use Force abilities if you get overwhelmed by them. Bode Akuna will be present in some sections of this story quest.

Heading to the Lucrehulk region in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The sole objective of this mission is to reach the Lucrehulk Core area on Koboh. The quest begins near the Pyloon’s Saloon. After landing on the planet, Turgle informs Cal that Zee has been nabbed. This initiates The Lucrehulk sub-mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Reaching the Lucrehulk Core

You can start by asking around the saloon to learn about the target region Lucrehulk. Interact with a character named Monk, a bartender in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Monk advises Cal to rescue Zee without gathering attention and leave the area as soon as they find Zee.

Feel free to fast-travel to the Devastated Settlement meditation point. Grapple to the left side and then proceed to the end of the cliff where the Relter flying mount is present. Drop down on the broken bridge platform containing a green laser door. Defeat the creature called Gorocco and proceed through the green laser door.

Walk towards the crevice by exiting which a cutscene will be triggered. Bode Akuna, one of Cal’s companions, joins him at this juncture. A binocular opens up for you to mark your objectives. Proceed to the left after marking them and make your way to the end of the cliff. Use the Relter flying mount to glide across the swamp. Pass through an arch-like rock, and the gliding ends in the Viscid Bog region.

You will notice an opening on the opposite side of a glowing red rock. Use the protagonist Cal Kestis’ Dash ability to navigate the swamp faster. Interact with the zipline mechanism and use it to reach a tower. Keep scaling until you reach the top, then use multiple zipline sections to progress.

Use these ziplines to proceed toward the objective (Image via Electronic Arts)

Defeat the B1 and B2 droids in the area and proceed to the Loading Gantry meditation point. Bode will accompany you at this point. Defeat the enemies in this location and then drop the crate into the swamp using Bode. You will also face enemies after crossing the swamp.

Grapple onto the blue-colored railings on the decrepit structure nearby and make your way to the top. Dash and grapple forward towards a pole and then resort to climbing. You will encounter an electric beam blocking your way, which Bode can deactivate. Defeat the B2 and B1 droids and take the stairs to the Hangar Rafters meditation point.

You will arrive at this meditation point after defeating some enemies (Image via Electronic Arts)

Proceed to the door at the end of the area to reach a spot with multiple Bedlam Raider enemies. Head to the right side towards the exit with a green laser door visible in the distance. Grapple forward and wall run in that direction. Dash through the green laser door and defeat all the droids here. Execute a wall run on the surface opposite the electric beam and enter through the green laser opening.

Follow the path and cross yet another green barrier, and you will land on a platform after a brief climbing segment. Feel free to unlock a shortcut here. You will face a challenging enemy, so leverage Cal’s Force abilities to defeat it. Grapple outside and traverse a set of scalable walls.

Drop down from this railing to progress (Image via Electronic Arts)

Drop down near the Bedlam Raiders and some droids. Defeat them and take the stairs in this area. Proceed towards an opening with scalable blue railings in front of a green obstacle. You will face more enemies after dashing through this barrier. Defeat them and then use BD-1’s ability to open the door. Bode will rejoin Cal here, and you must face more adversaries.

Keep following Bode along the corridor, wherein waves of enemies will obstruct your path. Unlock the door with the help of BD-1, which opens into a spot that seems like a dead end, but you can pass through the crevice. This triggers a small cutscene, and you arrive in the Lucrehulk Core region.

Head through this area to reach the Lucrehulk Core region (Image via Electronic Arts)

You get a binocular view similar to the one at the start of this mission, and Bode suggests a plan following which the two will split up again. This concludes The Lucrehulk sub-mission of Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features many collectibles for you to acquire that are tucked away in several locations. Furthermore, you can discover exciting characters during your explorations, like the many Cantina Recruits in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

