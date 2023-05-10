Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete The Hidden Path (Chapter 4 Mission 11)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features a narrative that unravels in many beautiful locales across different planets. After gathering some research information regarding Tanalorr, Cal sets out to planet Jedha to learn more about it. This search leads Cal to a place called Pilgrim's Sanctuary. Cal must first rendezvous with Master Cordova to share with him the findings.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor pits you against many enemies in this mission which involves traversing the sandy planet Jedha. Throughout this quest, you will encounter several platforming sections and must leverage Cal's abilities to defeat the foes hindering your path.

Finding the Pilgrim's Sanctuary in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

This mission has the following core objectives:

Showing the research to Master Cordova

Reaching Pilgrim's Sanctuary

Showing the research to Master Cordova

Cal and crew will head to Jedha after acquiring an artifact. After landing on this planet, you must traverse the Veiled Hangar region and reach The Archive area. This spot also contains Sister Taske's shop, where you can buy some lightsaber components. Proceed to The Archive, the door which can be opened by leading an orb on the left groove towards the door.

After heading inside, a cutscene is triggered wherein Cal shares the finding with Cordova. Cal is assigned a new quest to track down a place called Pilgrim's Sanctuary on Jedha along with Merrin.

Reaching Pilgrim's Sanctuary

Find the Pilgrim's Sanctuary along with Merrin (Image via Electronic Arts)

You must exit the area with Merrin and reach the Anchorite Base meditation point in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Feel free to use the Spamel mount in the vicinity to traverse the desert lands and proceed toward the main objective. You will reach the end of the cliff, where you can grapple onto the lower level.

You will face some stormtroopers and other enemies in this spot. Ensure to leverage the Nightsister Merrin in this Star Wars Jedi Survivor encounter. Proceed towards two isolated cliffs straight ahead to reach a scalable wall. A small platforming section at this juncture will lead you to a set of stairs. Activate a zipline shortcut here and then take a left.

You can enter the structure and proceed to the second room with a giant piece of wall blocking your path. All you need to do is place the wall back in the hole using Cal's Push ability. Use the orb to the left of the entrance and lead it to the opposite end of the room via the groove in the wall, just like you did to open The Archive door. Move the second orb towards the door to unlock it.

Push this wall to the left and then lead the orb to the opposite end (Image via Electronic Arts)

Follow the path ahead to arrive in an open area with the Skriton. Feel free to peruse the guide to defeat the Skriton in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Scale the ledge ahead of you and proceed toward the edge of the cliff. Head left in the direction of a zipline mechanism. Merrin and Cal will split up after you progress further.

Keep walking towards the Trailhead Pantheon area. Hop onto the circular platform in the center of the room at the end and look upwards to the left. Use the protagonist Cal Kestis' Pull ability to open a groove and expose the lever. Pulling this lever will open the huge door ahead of you. Leverage the Pull ability to acquire the block within this door before it closes.

You must place this block below the gap containing the lever (Image via Electronic Arts)

Bring this block under the gap with the lever and climb onto it to reach the gap itself. You must navigate through this narrow passage and exit into an open area. Turn right and use the combination of swinging and wall-running to reach the dome-like structure. Proceed towards the Whistling Drop area in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and use the nearby cave to progress.

Use the Pull ability on the metal structure that blocks the wind to access a meditation point in the area. Move past the mediation point and defeat any enemies you encounter to arrive at a platforming section. Here you will find another metal structure that can be pulled to block the winds.

Hop onto this pole and then proceed to wall run across the surface ahead (Image via Electronic Arts)

You can freely use the pole in this area to reach the wall on the opposite side since the wind flow is blocked. During this platforming section, you will spot several enemies below you. It is ideal just to traverse the edge rather than engage them. Keep heading towards the objective to arrive at a location where some foes battle a creature. Use the grapple point to leave this spot and traverse the region.

You will then find yourself at the higher altitude of the Trailhead Pantheon area. Traveling further will lead you to the Crypt of Uhrma meditation point. Head to the left of this spot and defeat all the stormtroopers you encounter throughout the path. After a brief platforming section, you will arrive in the Blustery Mesa region in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

You can even partake in the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle in Star Wars Jedi Survivor after traversing through the Blustery Mesa. After a series of climbing sections, you will reach a spot with a wind draft blowing upwards. Jump across to use the wind flow to lead you to a higher level housing stormtrooper enemies. Reach the Timeworn Bridge meditation point using the wind flow and reunite with Merrin.

Defeat more enemies along the way and follow the objective leading you to the Singing Ruins area in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. When you find yourself in a large pit, you will need to leverage the wind drafts again. Pull all three metal structures to block the wind in this entire area. Then use the metal structure on the left to exit the location and land in a new section with the help of a rope.

A cutscene is triggered here after pulling the door. Cal acquires a new Dash ability at this juncture. Merrin and Cal split up again, and you can now use the Dash ability in Star Wars Jedi Survivor to traverse the areas ahead. Reach the bridge using Dash and defeat the enemies.

You will come across a gap in the bridge. Complete a platforming section and progress toward the ruins. Defeat the enemies you find here and pass through a narrow crevice to reach the Pilgrim's Sanctuary. This concludes The Hidden Path mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Feel free to peruse this walkthrough of the previous story quest, On The Trail in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

