Starfield best Chef build guide: Starting skills, traits, and more

Bethesda is back with its offbeat and absurd humor, introducing the Chef class in Starfield. Given the scarcity of resources and aliens on the 1,000 worlds in the game, it makes sense that cooking plays a significant role. However, cooking is not all that this class is capable of. Chefs specialize in melee combat, providing the best background for a melee build, which, coupled with a melee bonus and additional health, is perfect for wielding weapons such as knives.

Chefs are similar to alchemists in The Elder Scrolls and specialize in crafting special recipes. In this guide, we'll delve deeper into the Chef class, its skills, traits, and the preferred weapons that go with it.

Starfield Chef class starting skills

Chef starting skills in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Starting skills

Gastronomy: In a research lab, create unique food and drinks and study recipes.

In a research lab, create unique food and drinks and study recipes. Dueling: Deal additional damage with melee weapons.

Deal additional damage with melee weapons. Scavenging: Discover more items when searching through containers.

Unlike other classes in Starfield, Chef doesn't start with typical combat skills. It offers resourcefulness as a key skill, as Gastronomy and Scavenging allow players to craft recipes and gain additional items.

Much like the Bounty Hunter class, which offers unique skills other than combat, Chef brings out the unique side of Starfield, much like the LSD fish in Neon City. Dueling offers a combat edge to players, which complements their resourcefulness, making it the perfect class to choose for a melee build.

Best traits for Chef class in Starfield

Choosing the right traits for your character (Image via Bethesda)

Trait Pro Con Kid stuff You are welcome to see your parents at their home; they are well and still living. Every week, you'll automatically send them 2% of your credits. Extrovert Consume less Oxygen when with companions. Consume more Oxygen when alone. Empath Combat effectiveness will momentarily increase when you do something that your companion enjoys. Actions that your companion dislikes will have the exact opposite effect.

Kid Stuff is an interesting trait in Starfield. Despite the fact that it does not significantly affect you and actually costs you credits each week, you will still be able to visit your parents at home, which is quite wholesome.

To effectively serve those they serve, Chefs must be able to interact with them and understand their demands. Empathy and Extrovert traits, which rely on companions, suit well with this background since they frequently benefit from social skills.

Best skills to unlock first for Starfield’s Chef class

Choosing the best skills for Chef class (Image via Bethesda)

Skills to focus on:

Nutrition

Research Methods

Chemistry

Leadership

Persuasion

Scavenging

Commerce

Martial Art Skills

The Gastronomy Skill is the foundation of the Chef background. You may combine it with Nutrition and Research Methods to boost the efficacy of unique foods and beverages, while lowering the amount of ingredients needed to make them. To increase your crafting possibilities, you can also learn chemistry.

Social skills like Leadership and Persuasion are useful for navigating conflicts and working with people. Additionally, learning to scavenge is a great skill to have because it will enable you to get additional items for cooking. This can be combined with Commerce to sell your recipes at a higher price.

Since they begin with the Dueling skill, Chefs are also adept knife users. Given that this background leans more toward melee combat, possessing martial arts skills can increase the potency of your melee attacks.

Best weapons for Chef class in Starfield

Tanto the melee weapon in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Chefs possess the Dueling skill as a starting skill, so it makes sense to concentrate on melee weaponry for a melee build. If you require a long-range weapon, having a handgun or a pistol with you as a sidearm might be helpful.

The Tanto is a small sword with two swinging motions. At lower levels, it is a superb melee weapon to use because 40 physical damage is sufficient to finish foes with two or three hits. Keep in mind that if you plan to use the Tanto, you will need to stock up on consumables.

The gold and silver Deadeye is a handgun that goes perfectly well with a Chef melee build. It employs 7.5mm ammo and frequently includes Penetrator and Laser Sight rounds.

Joining the Freestar Rangers, who guard the Freestar Collective and its residents, is the best method to get Deadeye. You must begin the "Job Gone Wrong" quest near the Galbank in Akila City, and diffuse a hostage scenario in order to join. You must then finish a mission of your choosing before the Rangers accept you and hand you the Deadeye.