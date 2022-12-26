Steam Winter Sales 2022: 5 best deals on Cyberpunk and Sci-fi games

The ongoing Steam Winter Sales 2022, which kickstarted on 22 December, is a great opportunity for Steam users to avail themselves of some cool and upbeat sci-fi and cyberpunk themed games at heavily discounted rates.

Steam @Steam Come one, come all, to the Steam Winter Sale - starting December 22nd, pick up discounts on thousands of games, vote in the Steam Awards, and earn badges and stickers!



Available until January 5 next year, interested buyers need to log in to their Steam account and start enjoying the benefits of Steam Winters Sales 2022. There are a plethora of games out there available at budget-friendly discounts divided into well classified genres. If players have a specific game on their bucket list, they may simply opt to type down the name of the game in the Search Bar located in the top corner of the Steam Winter Sales homepage.

So, without further ado, here are a few sci-fi themed games up for grabs at a mouth-watering discount at the Steam Winter Sales:

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal game choices

Stray and four other sci-fi and cyberpunk themed games that are available at super discounted rates at Steam Winter Sales 2022

1) Stray (20% off)

Original Price: $29.99 (USD) / ₹ 749

$29.99 (USD) / ₹ 749 Discount Offer: $23.99 (USD) / ₹ 599 (INR)

Stray is an off-beat open-world title where players take on the role of an orange cat in search of his lost family across a richly detailed neon-lit city depicting a scenario where human beings have long gone. Instead, the lone cat finds himself surrounded by sentient AI beings and robots who go to work and act just like humans.

Stray has definitely been one of the revelations of 2022, and was also awarded the Best Indie title in the recently held TGA 2022. The gaming community has heaped praise on the brand-new cat’s eye view perspective of Stray, which is quite refreshing and unique. So, this holiday season, give this fresh new indie open-world adventure a try.

2) Cyberpunk 2077 (50% off)

Original Price: $ 59.99 (USD)/ ₹2999 (INR)

$ 59.99 (USD)/ ₹2999 (INR) Discount Offer: $29.99 (USD) / ₹1499 (INR)

Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City world feels nothing short of a futuristic movie set. It features some well-written stories and characters, both in the main campaign, as well as in its numerous side quests.

Almost a year ago, gamers were furious with Cyberpunk 2077’s performance which was riddled with bugs and glitches. However, since then, it has been a year of bug fixing and corrections for Cyberpunk 2077’s developers, and now is the perfect time to pick the title. At the ongoing Steam Winter Sales, Cyberpunk 2077’s price has been slashed off by 50%.

3) Mass Effect Legendary Edition (75 % off)

Original Price: 59.99 (USD) / ₹ 2999 (INR)

59.99 (USD) / ₹ 2999 (INR) Discount Offer: $14.99 (USD) / ₹ 749 (INR)

The original Mass Effect game had Star Wars and Starship Trooper elements mashed into one comprehensive intergalactic RPG adventure about a badass space officer named Commander Shepherd. Released way back in 2007, one mus definitely go for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition at the Steam Winter Sales 2022, available at a whopping 75% discount.

The Legendary Edition offers a frame rate of 60 per second or more, generating a marked difference from the original title. The entire storyline, which takes about 30 hours to complete, is a joyride filled with superb voice acting. With Commander Shepherd and his Normandy crew, players will get to witness one of the most memorable casts of supporting characters in RPG history.

4) No Man’s Sky (50% off)

Original Price: $ 59.99 (USD) / ₹ 1799 (INR)

$ 59.99 (USD) / ₹ 1799 (INR) Discount Offer: $29.99 (USD) / ₹ 899 (INR)

With over 18 quintillion planets to explore, No Man’s Sky is not an open-world game but an entire universe in itself. Created by independent developer Hello Games back in 2016, No Man’s Sky is primarily a `multiplayer survival game about endless exploration in outer space. Each explorable planet is procedurally generated by the AI, giving them a unique habitat and species.

No Man’s Sky also offers innumerable spacecraft customization, complex base-building and weapon upgradation gameplay features, which very much qualifies it as a futuristic sci-fi adventure as well. This year’s Steam Winter Sales has presented users with a great opportunity to try out perhaps the largest open-world game ever created in video gaming history in terms of sheer size at a handsome 50% discount price.

5) Dying Light 2 Stay Human (50% off)

Original Price: $59.99 (USD) / ₹ 2999 (INR)

$59.99 (USD) / ₹ 2999 (INR) Discount Offer: $ 29.99 (USD) / ₹ 1499 (INR)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a full-blown zombie killing RPG action-adventure title featuring feel good melee action and animations coupled with a decent storyline. While there are plenty of mindlessly boring zombie killing adventure games out there, Dying Light 2 Stay Human stands out as a pretty immersive one within the sub-genre.

At its core, Dying Light 2 is an FPS adventure that manages to give an anxious haste to the proceedings whilst the super-satisfying parkour movement and melee action is worth devoting hours to killing zombies.

What makes Dying Light 2 sci-fi? Well, as starters, players are taken into a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a zombie outbreak. To survive, players must fight against zombies and the title offers no shortage of gore and violence. With 50% off at the Steam Winter Sales, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the perfect adventure to indulge in some guilt-free cut-throat action.

So, which of these sci-fi adventures are you immersing yourself in this winter? Don’t forget to check out for other cool digital accessories at Steam Winter Sales 2022, and keep tabs on us for more top stories related to video game discounts. Remember, Steam Winter Sales is only available up until January 5, 2023.

