Stellar Blade Stolen Treasure walkthrough

The Stellar Blade Stolen Treasure quest can be daunting despite the game being linear. Besides this, Stellar Blade is filled with various side quests and objectives. In the side quests, you can even look for hidden collectibles to fish legendary creatures. However, the Stellar Blade Stolen Treasure quest takes things to a whole other level.

Various side quests are scattered across the arid lands of Xion. Some only become accessible after certain plot points or completion of story missions. One such quest is the Stolen Treasure mission.

If you're stuck in the Stellar Blade Stolen Treasure mission, this article can help you get through it.

How to complete the Stellar Blade Stolen Treasure mission

First, to qualify for the Stellar Blade Stolen Treasure quest, finish the Altess Levoire quest. After you finish the quest and successfully return the second hyperdrive in the second hypercell, a new set of quests will become available in Xion. Exit the hyperdrive chamber and check your map. To get to the quest location, visit the shop near the dock entrance of Xion.

In the shop, you will meet Lyle. A civilian who is distressed over a stolen Buddha statue and a little about his daughter, who was the one who stole it and ran away. The shop owner also shares that the statue is an old artifact of his family and it has been a great treasure for him. He will ask for help, and if Eve agrees to help, the quest will begin.

How to find Arin in Stellar Blade

The missing daughter of the shop owner (image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To successfully find Arin and complete the quest follow these steps:

Go to Sisters’ Junk store in Stellar Blade and talk to Kaya to know Arin's location.

Head to the Villa Kaya marked on the map and climb it all the way to the top. There, you will find Arin's journal. You will also get to interact with the previously unresponsive robot, which will give more information about Arin’s location.

After getting more information about Arin’s location, head east, until you can hear the child’s cries for help.

Follow the cries over the cliff and you will soon see Arin surrounded by some enemies. But the hill is too high to climb.

Go to the southeast, around the mountain. Jump on the rocks to scale the cliffs. Once you are clear, proceed and shred the monsters who are threatening the kid.

Now convince the kid to go back to her father and share her feelings. Once back, Arin and Lyle will have a conversation and she will share their feelings. Once it’s done, you can collect your reward.

For completing his request, Lyle will reward you with 2 Vitcoins, 800 pieces of Gold, and 25 Advanced Nano Element, which can be used to make the Nano suit in Stellar Blade.

That covers everything you need to know to complete the Stellar Blade Stolen Treasure quest. If you like the game, consider reading our other articles: