Street Fighter 6 Blanka complete combo guide - BnB, Drive, Punish Counters, and more

Blanka, one of the original World Warriors, is back in Street Fighter 6. With a tricky moveset, and lots of full-screen control, he may not be the best, but he's fun. This green-skinned, orange-haired beast still has his cannonball and electricity attacks, and now he has a new gimmick. He can use the adorable Blanka-Chan dolls to set up favorable situations to start dealing damage. The tricky part is that it's very important to learn how to use those dolls best.

This combo guide for Street Fighter 6's Blanka is a work in progress. As time goes on and more tech becomes uncovered, we'll update this guide with more combos for you to use in your casual or ranked matches.

Blanka combo guide in Street Fighter 6

1) Basic/BnB combos for Blanka in Street Fighter 6

c.LK > c.LP > c.LP XX B-F.MP

Coming from MIR at VesperArcade, we have a few nice, easy combos for Blanka players. As Guile does in SF6, you will be setting up combos that link into your charge hits. It's a practice you might as well start getting into for this character.

Back.MK > MK XX QCB.P

While many Blanka combos involve cannonballs, this one uses Electricity for a bit of variation. Wolfgang offers up this easy combo. From a back Medium into standing Medium, immediately cancel into QCB.P. That back medium kick is incredibly powerful for closing the gap, making this combo a solid option in Street Fighter 6.

HK > c.LP XX D-U LK

Another cannonball combo, this is the vertical version for this World Warrior. This is simple enough to trigger, thanks to the crouching punch. You must be solid at going from a crouch input to the vertical charge input.

2) Easy modern combos for Blanka in Street Fighter 6

Forward+Special > Auto Heavy > Auto Heavy > Auto Heavy > Auto Special > Level 1 Super

A combo from Hidden Juice Village ASAP Dream, this is pretty powerful, and you can use it if you've backed your opponent into the corner. A solid amount of damage, you build the heavy strikes and a special into that corner trapped Level 1 Super.

j.Medium > Down.Medium > Down.Special [EX]

This combo comes from OneStep, who makes excellent beginner guides for people using the Modern Control scheme. It's a nice, simple combo, and Jump Medium into crouching Medium is a very popular setup for Blanka in Street Fighter 6.

Down.Medium > DR Heavy > Auto Heavy > Auto Heavy > Auto Heavy

Down Medium is great for this character, just in general. You can link that to a Drive Rush Heavy strike and into his auto combo. It's easy to do and deals great damage on top of that.

3) Drive Impact/Drive Rush combos to try in Street Fighter 6

DI > HP XX D+PP-P > D-U HK

This Drive Impact combo for Blanka cancels a Heavy Punch into the Coward Crouch with the punch follow-up. Since you were hitting down for that, you can hold down and then up for the vertical cannonball to end the combo.

DI > HP XX B-F.PP > D-U.HK > D-U.KK

I'm a big fan of putting people in the corner and keeping them there. From this Drive Impact, you cancel a Heavy Punch into an EX Cannonball, hit a vertical Cannonball, and if that weren't devastating enough, drop them with an EX Vertical.

DR Forward.MK > HP XX Down+PP-P > D-U.MK

This combo is for people who have practiced Instant Drive Rush. Plus, it's an incredibly flashy combo. You Drive Rush into the Forward.Medium Kick, cancel a Heavy Punch into Coward Crouch+Punch follow-up, and during that, you're charging the Vertical Cannonball. Linking this all together looks very impressive.

4) Punish Counter, Whiff Punish, and Counter-Hit combos

LK PC > Back+MK > MK > B-F.MP

Wolfgang has some solid Punish Combos when it comes to Blanka. This one's simple enough if you've been practicing your charge buffers. While the Medium Kick animation is happening, start charging back to land the cannonball for this tricky World Warrior.

Forward+MK PC > HP XX Down+PP-P > D-U.MK

Blank's forward Medium Kick is a simple two-hit strike, so if you land that, you can begin to cancel Heavy Punch into Coward's Crouch. Use the punch to knock your opponent up, and finish them with a sneaky Vertical Cannonball.

As mentioned, this combo guide for Street Fighter 6 is a work in progress. We will regularly update it along with the others. If you want to contribute to this, contact me on Twitter and DM me a video with the attack notation.

