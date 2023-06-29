Street Fighter 6 Jamie complete combo guide - BnB, Drive, Punish Counters, and more

Jamie is one of Street Fighter 6's new characters, and he shows an incredible amount of promise. Though the gimmick of ensuring you always have stocks of drink in your character can be tricky, it's worth practicing. He has some solid moves, such as the powerful Freeflow Rekkas and the Luminous Dive Kick. He might not be the most powerful character in the game, but there's room for growth.

This Street Fighter 6 combo guide for Jamie is a work in progress. As the game progresses and more tech is discovered, we'll update it so you have the tools necessary to overcome your opponents.

Jamie combo guide for Street Fighter 6

Note: Jamie unlocks new moves as his Drink Level increases. You can see this next to the Drive Gauge. The Devil Inside [DD.P] and a few other moves will give this Street Fighter 6 character more Drink Levels.

1) Basic/BnB combos for Jamie in Street Fighter 6

c.LK > c.LP > LK XX QCF.LP-F+K-F+K

These combos come courtesy of MIR at VesperArcade. Starting combos from a crouching position is common in Street Fighter 6. From the crouching strikes, you cancel the Light Kick into Freeflow Strikes. For the Rekka, in this case, use the Forward+Kick in both extra strikes for this SF6 character.

MP > LP-LK-MP XX QCF.LK (Drink Level 2)

This combo needs some of Jamie's drink levels to kick off. From the Medium Punch, you pop your opponent with Target Combo 2. As the Medium Punch hits, cancel into the Bakkai, which needs Drink Level 2.

F.HK XX Level 2 Super > c.HP XX QCB.HP-F+P

This combo also requires no particular drink level, which is normally critical to his combat style. You cancel into Jamie's Level 2 Super from the Forward Heavy Kick normal. You'll then use crouching Heavy and cancel into a Rekka. This does, however, leave you with 4 Drink Level.

2) Modern combos for Jamie in Street Fighter 6

Light > Light > Light > Back.Special-Back.Special-Back.Special (Drink Level 1)

OneStep has a few useful combos to show off when it comes to Modern Controlled Jamie. This one requires at least one drink level, though. You use the Light combo into the back special combo to get a series of lights into your Rekkas. This also nets you another drink.

j.Medium > Down.Medium+Heavy + Forward.Special

This works with several of his specials and doesn't require any drinking. It's a solid way to net a little damage and push your opponent out of reach. From the jumping Medium, you use his knock up, and before they hit the ground, toss out a special.

3) Drive Impact/Drive Rush combos in Street Fighter 6

DI c.HP XX QCF.HK (Drink Level 2)

A useful combo, this one's simple as long as you have Drink Level 2. This Drive Impact combo for Jamie follows up with crouching Heavy. Finally, you cancel that into the Bakkai attack.

DI F.HK-B.HK-HP XX QCB.MP-F.P (Drink Level 4)

You can use this fun Drive Impact combo if you've built up Drink Level 4. Smash them into the corner, use his Target Combo 5, and cancel that into a Swagger Step that uses the Forward Punch finish.

c.LK > c.LP XX DR c.LP > c.HP XX QCF.HP-F+P-F+P

This character has plenty of Drive Rush combos, especially if you master Instant Drive Rush. Many of them don't require Drink Level, either. This one chains several crouching hits together, Drive Rushes into more crouching strikes and follows up with some Rekkas.

4) Punish Counter, Whiff Punish, and Counter Hit combos for Jamie

c.MP PC > c.MK XX QCF.MP-F+P-F+P

A fairly standard punish combo for Street Fighter 6's drunken fighter, this crouching Medium Punches into the crouching Medium cancel. The cancel then offers up damage in the form of Freeflow Strikes.

DI PC > c.HP XX QCF.HP-F+P-F+P

Another solid Rekka Punish Combo, this one uses a Drive Impact into the crouching Heavy. That will cancel into your Rekkas to do the bulk of the damage in this combo.

B.HP-HP PC XX Level 2 Super > c.HP XX QCB.HP-F+P (Drink Level 3)

Here's a combo for this World Warrior that's a bit beefier. From the Back Heavy Heavy Punish, you cancel into a Level 2 Super, so you have Drink Level 4. From there, it's a crouching Heavy canceled into a Swaggerstep with Forward Punch as the follow-up.

This combo guide is still a work in progress. There will always be more powerful and interesting combos for SF6. If you have a Jamie combo to share, reach out on Twitter and DM me the video, along with a notation for the moves.

