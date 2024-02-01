5 tips and tricks for beginners in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

With the release scheduled for February 2, 2024, many will be eagerly looking some tips and tricks for beginners in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. Given the freedom to choose from four different characters with their own unique playstyles, the looter-shooter elements make up for a lot of customization and character-building. This makes players wonder what are the best ways for a beginner to approach the game.

This article aims to go over five tips and tricks for beginners in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League that can be beneficial for the long term.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 tips and tricks for beginners in Suicide Squad, the latest Rocksteady Studios release

1) Turn off auto-equip

Auto-equip can be turned off in the loadout screen (Image via YouTube/NorZZa)

One of the most helpful tips and tricks for beginners in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is to turn off auto-equip for each character. This is to avoid a situation where the game changes gear and weapons to equip something of a higher quality, which in turn messes up the build a player was running.

Many have mentioned noticing the game auto-equip different gear pieces or weapons, which then messed up their talents and gear procs. To turn off auto-equip, players can access the loadout menu and find the option to disable it at the bottom of the screen.

2) Clear out support mission before engaging the Justice League

Support members offer missions that help in leveling up (Image via YouTube/NorZZa)

Players will be able to find missions where they can engage the Justice League's members right away. But before attempting those, it is recommended to take on the side missions offered by support members as they help level up and unlock new material.

These side events consist of squad unlock missions that range from new crafting recipes to afflictions that require some specific methods of killing enemies like kills with bombs or shield harvesting etc. These help players progress their character faster, making them stronger and unlocking their full potential with new craftable items and gears.

3) Breakdown extra gear to craft new weapons

Breaking down helps manage inventory space and replenish crafting resources. (Image via YouTube/NorZZa)

Having a looter-shooter element in its core, the game will drop lots of new gear and weapons for players, and they will eventually start getting duplicates. Instead of having all this loot lying around, one of the most helpful tips and tricks for beginners in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is to break them down.

Breaking down a gear will add crafting resources to a player's inventory; these can then be traded for new weapons from Penguin. This helps new players manage their inventory efficiently while getting fresh weapons for their characters. To break down gears, they can access their inventory and click the keybind for the said purpose; it will be present at the bottom of the screen.

4) Do not rush, engage with the open-world events

World events offer the chance to get better loot and unlock talent trees. (Image via YouTube/MrRoflWaffles)

One of the most important tips and tricks for beginners in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is to take in the game at a slow and controlled pace. This is because they are incentivized to level up the character strength with many open-world events.

Some events offer loot of the Infamous and Notories quality, which can be classified as the legendary item status in Suicide Squad Kill the Jutice League. Other events can help players farm for newer talents that help unlock essential features; these can drastically change the playstyle of any particular character.

5) Respec talents to suit current gear and weapons

Talent respec is among the most important tips and tricks for beginners in Suicide Squad (Image via YouTube/MrRoflWaffles)

Players can respec their talent trees at any point in the game. This serves as one of the most important tips and tricks for beginners in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League as it offers flexibility in character builds.

Players will continue to find better equipment, and would like to make sure their character uses the talents that synergize with those weapons and gear sets. This is where the respec option comes in handy. To do so, they can go into the talent trees of a character and respec accordingly.

