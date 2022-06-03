5 games that are highly likely to be showcased at Summer Games Fest (and 5 that would be a great surprise)

The Steam Summer Games Fest 2022 is around the corner, and it's that time of the year again where gamers across the globe wait expectantly, and developers look forward to all the additional revenue they could earn. The Fest will go live from June 13 to June 20 and the world will become a happier place, with gamers frantically choosing titles to buy during the Steam Summer Sale scheduled right after it (June 23 to July 7).

For those looking forward to the titles which will be revealed, Steam will be holding a livestream on June 9, giving a sneak peek into some of the biggest names present in the fest. This article aims to list five games that are most likely to be present and also speculates about five others that gamers would love to be surprised with during the Steam Summer Games Fest of 2022

5 games that are highly likely to be showcased at Summer Games Fest

5) Sapiens

For those who love to play God, Sapiens is the latest colony-building sim that will scratch their itch. Gamers must help their tribe members survive the dangers of a prehistoric environment and shape the world around them to their advantage.

Featuring massive procedurally generated maps (even larger than the surface of the earth), the game promises no dearth of exploration for your primitive tribe. Players scale up as they advance through the ages and expand their village and establish industries.

Other than the minute level of control we’ve come to expect from the genre, the game also has a system of establishing far-away camps for resource collection and going out on dangerous hunting trips. Majic Jungle’s latest release is a survival colony building sim to look forward to at this Steam Summer Games Fest of 2022.

4) Melatonin

Games are a platform that allow for artistic expression like no other. Melatonin, a rhythmic adventure where dreams merge with reality, is proof of this. Gamers are treated to a surreal journey where hand-drawn art and vibrant music fuse to provide a perfect abstract experience. With a completely minimalistic design, the game boasts a clean yet colorful art style which looks really appealing given the theme.

Players explore the mind of the character as they progress while solving increasingly difficult puzzles without missing a beat. The vivid music and the high-resolution pastel-colored art style make the game stand out among similar emotional-adventure titles featured at this Steam Summer Games Fest.

3) Hammer of Virtue

This game feels like the virtual equivalent of playing with a supremely crafted toy figurine of a medieval knight. Hammer of Virtue is a melee action game that outfits players with indestructible armor and a hammer. Play as the lone hero capable of stopping a group of evil scientists hell-bent on destroying the planet. The USP of the game is a fully destructible environment whose debris can then also be launched as projectiles against foes.

While the combat sticks to the basics of directional blocking and attacking, the enemies can be anything from robots to bizarre creatures. This adds a certain amount of planning to engagements, as the best way to deal with a problematic foe might just be to raze a building on them.

2) Endlight

A 200 FPS capable monitor would serve you best if you attempt the chaos that is Endlight.

The product of a mind that draws inspiration from Jeff Minter’s work, Endlight is a game where you must smash your way through a twisting, chaotic, and surreal landscape. Capable of rendering 30,000 particles and 120,000 cubes, the game seems to use all of it as chokes off the way forward. It thrives on being extremely difficult to complete with each level playable only once. There are also break levels in between the chaos, conducted outside, where players can gain additional shields.

The developer has promised 100 levels upon launch, with free additional levels being added every month for the next two years. If nothing else, the game definitely has the most ambitious developer of this Steam Summer Games Fest.

1) Gunner Heat PC

A tank simulator that aims to focus more on having fun rather than the tiny details, Gunner Heat PC aims to let tanks shine on the battlefield the way they were meant to. AI-controlled infantry and support units that play second fiddle to your tank help simulate the combined arms action present on modern battlefields.

With the intention of packaging realistic damage models and ballistics behind simple controls, the game aims to blend the depth of a simulator with the fun of a game that is easy to pick up.

Gunner Heat PC is definitely one of the most exciting simulators to look forward to during this year's Steam Summer Games Fest.

5 games that would be a great surprise at the Summer Games Fest

5) Roman Empire Wars

With the success of Total War, platoon-based medieval RTS warfare provides one of the most accurate representations of large battles. Roman Empire Wars aims to recreate the glorious battle undertaken by the Romans across their many campaigns in different parts of the world.

For gamers with an interest in all things Roman, this looks like a blast. From Britannia to Greece, commanders get to order their legion to take on unique foreign armies, each approaching warfare differently. The battles look and feel very polished and realistic, but whether the game will be released this year, let alone this Summer Games Fest, is the real question.

4) Kerbal Space Program 2

Many gamers are skeptical about early access titles as there is no guarantee when they might finally get done. Kerbal Space Program was one such title that stood true to its commitments. It entered early access in 2011 and was eventually released in 2015. It is one of the few games to be continuously rated as overwhelmingly positive even today.

For those who may be unaware, the game is about building and flying rockets into space and has players paying attention to every bit of nitty-gritty involved in the process. An ambitious game that tests the patience and persistence of the player, Kerbal Space Program was a delight, and its fans would be overjoyed if it was revealed this Steam Summer Games Fest rather than next year.

3) STALKER 2

The wildly famous survival horror game, STALKER, came out in 2007 and fans have been waiting for a sequel ever since. This first-person shooter is a role-playing game set in a post-apocalyptic open world. What made STALKER stand out was the depth of its storyline and a haunting soundtrack that truly conveyed the mood.

Though the main attraction was the single-player story, the game was also optimized for online play. Multiplayer deathmatch, team deathmatch, and a capture the flag-type mode called Artifact Hunt are available for players looking to duke it out with human opponents.

Stalker 2 has been in development since 2012 and is expected to finally launch later this year. It would be a pleasant surprise for many if it were to show up at this year's Summer Games Fest.

2) The Day Before

Another title from the survival genre, The Day Before aims to change things up by being an open world massively multiplayer game. Pitting the player against zombies and other desperate survivors, the game focuses on human emotions and the zeal to survive.

Players must learn to communicate and cooperate with others in order to establish a functioning society while always being on guard against backstabbers.

With spectacular graphics and vehicle physics, The Day Before is being eagerly followed by many and is scheduled to be released next year. Survival junkies would be overjoyed if it were to make an appearance at Summer Games Fest 2022.

1) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Silksong is the epic sequel to Team Cherry's award-winning action-adventure, Hollow Knight. With a beautiful, 2D world and a haunting, intimate background score by Christopher Larkin, we got a sense of both the majesty and the sadness associated with a civilization in ruin. Among the most highly rated indie games on Steam, this metroidvania was a big hit with gamers of all ages. Fans of Hollow Knight can't wait to experience the surreal, imaginative world of Silksong after Hollow Knight's success.

It was originally scheduled to be released in 2019, but the team's small size caused its release to be postponed until 2022. Seeing it at this year's Summer Games Fest would bring a smile to many.

