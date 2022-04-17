Sykkuno reveals he's moving back to Las Vegas, says LA was an extended business trip

Sad news came from a recent Sykkuno livestream, but it was inevitable. The streamer revealed that though he’s been living with Valkyrae, it’s time for him to return to Las Vegas. While currently in Las Vegas, he made it clear that his trip to LA was for business purposes and just a vacation in general.

He’ll be back and visiting again, but needs to go home. Not all of his fans are convinced, but they will miss having him in the house with the others.

Sykkuno is leaving Valkyrae and the others, but he’s coming back

In January 2022, Sykkuno “moved in” with Valkyrae and friends, though the latter originally said it was just a temporary thing. Turns out that’s true, and according to Sykkuno himself, he has to go home.

The streamer was talking about the hoodie he was wearing that was sent as a gift. He used that as a segue to announce he’s going home soon.

“I’m probably returning to Vegas soon, so I’ll be able to get, grab a little more clothing. Cause obviously, I’m sure you guys noticed, I’m just here on vacation, right? So I only brought like four different hoodies, maybe.”

While the trip to LA was fun for the streamer, he pointed out that the main purpose was to get a lot of work done in the area, like getting his merch line out for his fans. It was also to hang out with his friends and serve as a vacation.

“Maybe we’re turning back. What’s wrong with that, guys? Listen. I know people meme about it, but I am just on vacation. It’s not some move. It was more of like a trip, mostly because I did have a lot of things I had to go for like the merch shoot we had to do in LA, a lot of merch stuff to handle in LA.”

It’s not like Sykkuno’s going away forever though. His friends live in the area, and he said he’d return. If he winds up voice acting again, he could always return for that as well.

“But like I said guys, I’m obviously here a lot, it was amazing while it lasted. Guys! It’s not like some big thing is over. I feel like people are a lot more dramatic about it, it’s not a big thing.”

While it’s sad to see Sykkuno return home, at least he will have more stable internet and power there, and he will no doubt be back often to hang out with Miyoung, Valkyrae and everyone else.

Internet torn on whether the move is even real

While fans will bemoan Sykkuno returning to his home in Las Vegas, many felt it was inevitable that it would happen, thanks to how taxes work. After all, taxes in California are incredibly high, and as long as the streamer's primary residence is in Las Vegas, he has to pay less.

Some fans figured this was bound to happen, but will miss him in LA anyway (Image via Shrimpkuno/YouTube)

California taxes are notoriously high, and would not be a shock if Sykkuno did not want to pay those (Image via YouTube)

However, a major talking point for the streamer's fans was Miyoung’s cat. Fans are concerned he’d leave the cat behind, but some commenters on YouTube made it clear that the cat isn’t Sykkuno’s but Miyoung’s, so it’ll be fine.

The cat will be fine, since they are Miyoung's cat, and not the streamers (Image via YouTube)

Not all fans are convinced this move is real though. Some think it’s all a ruse, and he’s not actually going anywhere. It could, after all just be a ploy to keep his taxes low and allow him to return quickly to LA.

The streamer has trolled his fans before, so not everyone's convinced this is real (Image via YouTube)

On the other hand, there are many people who think it’s not a big deal, and he is free to go wherever he wants. He’s his own person after all, and those people will still make content together, no matter where they are.

Some YouTube commenters call out Sykkuno fans for being too parasocial, saying this isn't a big deal (Image via YouTube)

At some point in the near future, the streamer is certainly going to leave and return to his home in Las Vegas, but there’s no telling when he plans on returning.

