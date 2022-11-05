T1 vs DRX League of Legends Worlds 2022 Finals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Grand Final match at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is set to be an all-LCK encounter between T1 and DRX. This will be the curtain call for the tournament, and it will undoubtedly be an exciting clash.

T1 and Faker will be looking to win their fourth trophy and place themselves miles ahead of the other top-tier teams. On the other hand, DRX and Deft will be looking to win their first trophy.

T1 is the fan favorite, and DRX will have to play the role of the underdogs. However, the match will definitely be on equal footing, as both teams are equally competent and will be giving it their best shot.

Preview of T1 vs DRX at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Finals

Predictions

T1 has had a really exciting tournament so far at League of Legends Worlds 2022. The team has been in top form and has crushed all competition with absolute ease.

The only game that T1 lost was against Fnatic in the very first week of Worlds 2022. Since then, the team has crushed the likes of EDG, RNG, and JDG, three teams that were favorites to win the tournament.

This is indicative of the immense strength of T1 as a team in their current state. Every player on the team has been in top form, and all the issues that T1 faced during the League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer seem to have been taken care of.

The team is capitalizing on their strengths, and their knowledge of the meta and disciplined approach has helped them at League of Legends Worlds 2022 so far. The biggest plus points for T1 have been Gumayusi and Keria, who have both returned to form after a disappointing Summer Split.

Although T1 has been really good so far, it is safe to say that DRX has put up equally impressive performances at Worlds 2022. Analysts did not even expect DRX to make it past the Group Stage, but the team has now made it to the Grand Finals against all odds.

DRX had to start at the Play-in stage. They faced the likes of Top Esports and Rogue in the Group Stage and competed with EDG in the Quarterfinals. In fact, DRX also had to face Gen.G, a team that crushed the former in the regional competition.

The players on the team have put up some great performances. Zeka is arguably the best midlaner in the tournament by a mile, while Deft has put his best foot forward to make sure that the opportunity does not go to waste. Kingen, Pyosik, and Beryl have minimized their inconsistencies and put in the maximum effort to ensure victory.

Despite the effort that DRX has put in so far, T1 will likely come out on top, simply because the latter is much more experienced when it comes to big tournaments with high stakes. T1 will likely grab a 3-1 victory in the end.

Head-to-head

T1 and DRX have faced each other a total of 32 times in the past, with the former grabbing 21 victories and the latter grabbing 11 in total.

Previous results

T1 previously faced JDG in the semi-finals of League of Legends Worlds 2022 and grabbed a 3-1 victory. DRX faced JDG at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and grabbed a 3-1 victory as well.

LoL Esports @lolesports



Flash on D like Deft, or F like Faker? There can only be one:Flash on D like Deft, or F like Faker? #Worlds2022 There can only be one:Flash on D like Deft, or F like Faker? #Worlds2022 https://t.co/lpvqB7QBne

Worlds 2022 rosters

T1

Zeus

Oner

Faker

Gumayusi

Keria

DRX

Kingen

Pyosik

Zeka

Deft

BeryL

Livestream details

T1 vs DRX will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on November 5, 2022 at 7:00 pm IST.

