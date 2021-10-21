T1 vs HLE League of Legends Worlds 2021 Quarter-finals: Predictions, head-to-head, live-stream details and more

The first quarter-final match at League of Legends Worlds 2021 is set to be between T1 and Hanwha Life Esports (HLE).

This is an all-Korean match-up at League of Legends Worlds 2021 and is set to be one of the best games of the quarter-final stage. HLE came into the tournament as a team that was meant to be knocked out from the group stages. However, they persevered and have managed to upgrade and reinvent themselves well this tournament.

Even with Faker, the expectations from T1 were quite low. However, T1 has showcased that they are no longer the team that struggles from inconsistency. They have showcased massive dominance over the course of the group stages at League of Legends Worlds 2021 and are looking like a team that can take it all the way.

Overview of T1 vs HLE at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Faker vs Chovy is set to be the featured matchup in the face-off between HLE and T1 (Image via League of Legends, Edited by Sportskeeda)

Match Predictions

HLE had a below average summer split in the 2021 season of League of Legends’ LCK. The team came into the play-in stage and managed to win every match apart from the one against Li-Ning Gaming (LNG). However, once the team qualified for the group stages, they turned around their performances significantly.

The team defeated Fnatic, PSG Talon as well as Royal Never Give Up (RNG). They were known for their individual performances and an over reliance on Chovy. However, HLE has proven that they can play as a team when the need arises and every other player within the team can step-up if needed.

LoL Esports @lolesports

⚔ Bdd vs Perkz

⚔ Faker vs Chovy

⚔ ShowMaker vs Humanoid The #Worlds2021 Quarterfinals mid lane matchups:⚔ Cryin vs Scout⚔ Bdd vs Perkz⚔ Faker vs Chovy⚔ ShowMaker vs Humanoid The #Worlds2021 Quarterfinals mid lane matchups:⚔ Cryin vs Scout

⚔ Bdd vs Perkz

⚔ Faker vs Chovy

⚔ ShowMaker vs Humanoid

T1 was a team who were criticized for inconsistency. Apart from their over reliance on Faker, analysts often claimed that the team managed to throw away games from winning positions. T1 after showcasing significant early game dominance, would end up losing games due to poor shot-calling.

In fact, one major problem with this team was lack of a backup plan which made other teams read them quite easily. Once League of Legends Worlds 2021 started, T1 showed that they are different. After a loss to Edward Gaming (EDG) in the first round-robin stage, they upgraded themselves and ended up defeating them in the second stage.

T1 eventually topped Group B with 5 wins and 1 loss, thereby showcasing that they are ready to win it all the way.

As for predictions, HLE and T1 have evolved so much that their earlier criticisms don't hold up anymore. Regardless, HLE still ends up struggling after the laning phase. The team needs a push and relies a lot on enemies making mistakes.

T1 however, makes their own plays and their jungler Oner can start snowballing right from the word go. Therefore, T1 is statistically favoured to win this match, even though it might look close at times.

Head-to-head statistics

T1 and HLE have faced each other multiple times in the past as part of professional League of Legends tournaments.

Their first face-off was during the LCK summer split in 2018. They faced off twice where both T1 and HLE shared one win each.

The second encounter was during the LCK promotional 2019 where T1 won both of the matches.

Their third encounter during the LCK in the summer of 2019 ended in a stalemate once again as T1 and HLE shared one win each.

In the 2020 season, both summer and spring combined, HLE and T1 had four encounters. Amongst those, T1 took three wins, while HLE took only one.

Their most recent face-off was in the 2021 season during the spring split, summer split and the summer regional qualifiers. They faced off five times in total where T1 took four wins and HLE took just one.

So far, in a total of 15 encounters in official League of Legends tournaments, T1 is ahead 11-4 in a head-to-head matchup against HLE.

Live-stream details

HLE vs T1 will be live telecast on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. The match will be broadcast live on October 22, 2021 and will also be available for viewing on the official lol esports website.

Previous Results

HLE previously faced Fnatic, PSG Talon and RNG in the group stages of League of Legends Worlds 2021. HLE managed to win four games and lost three games between the three teams.

T1 faced EDG, 100 Thieves and DetonatioN FocusMe during the Group B matches at League of Legends Worlds 2021. T1 only lost to EDG once and managed to win 5 other games against all other teams.

League of Legends roster for quarter-finals

HLE

Park “Morgan” Gi-tae

Kim “Willer” Jeong-hyeon

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon

Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu

Oh “Vsta” Hyo-seong

Also Read

T1

Kim "Canna" Chang-dong

Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong

Ryu "Keria" Min-seok

Edited by Danyal Arabi

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will take the match? Faker Chovy 2 votes so far