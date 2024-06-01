Team Spirit vs Team Vitality - CS2 IEM Dallas 2024 Semifinals: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The first IEM Dallas 2024 semifinal will feature Team Spirit taking on Team Vitality for a spot in the grand finals. Both teams have looked very strong throughout the tournament and have impressed the audiences and analysts. However, one of these teams will be eliminated today.

This article will look into the important details and key players that need to show up for either team's chances at winning IEM Dallas 2024 along with other key information.

Team Spirit vs Team Vitality at CS2 IEM Dallas 2024

Prediction

Team Spirit has regained its early 2024 form at IEM Dallas 2024. The team has had a couple of underwhelming results recently, with the PGL Major and BetBoom Dacha being notable instances. However, Spirit has been playing excellently at Dallas so far. The most important takeaway from its group stage run is superstar rifler donk not needing to carry all the time.

magixx and sh1ro are the top two players in this event in terms of rating. The Russian side looks like a well-oiled machine now and even the formidable FaZe Clan proved no match for the current 6th-ranked team in the world. It will be interesting to see whether Spirit can win another IEM event in 2024.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, came into this tournament after a 0-3 loss against MOUZ in the ESL Pro League Season 19 grand finals. As expected with Vitality, it has primarily relied on ZywOo and Spinx to have a big impact in its important matchups and this duo has delivered pretty well.

However, the rest of the team has been quite inconsistent and must step it up against a terrifying roster like Spirit where each player can take over the server. Vitality is one of the strongest teams in the pro scene right now and an exciting series is all but guaranteed.

The consistency and overall firepower that Spirit has outshines Vitality at the moment. sh1ro and the rest of the squad has enough capability to neutralize ZywOo and this will likely be the backbreaker for the Vitality lineup.

Prediction: Team Spirit wins the series 2-0

Head-to-head

This will be the first time Team Spirit and Team Vitality play against each other in a CS2 match.

Previous results

Team Spirit's previous result was a comfortable 2-0 win against IEM Chengdu 2024 champions FaZe Clan. Similarly, Team Vitality won 2-0 against Heroic in the quarterfinals of IEM Dallas 2024.

Expected rosters

Team Spirit

Leonid "chopper" Vishnyakov (IGL)

Vishnyakov (IGL) Danil "donk" Kryshkovets

Kryshkovets Myroslav "zont1x" Plakhotja

Plakhotja Boris "magixx" Vorobiev

Vorobiev Dmitriy "sh1ro" Sokolov

Sokolov Sergey "hally" Shavayev (Head Coach)

Team Vitality

Lotan "Spinx" Giladi

Giladi Shahar "flameZ" Shushan

Shushan Dan "apEX" Madesclaire (IGL)

Madesclaire (IGL) Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

Herbaut William "mezii" Merriman

Merriman Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The IEM Dallas 2024 semifinal matchup between Team Spirit and Team Vitality will take place in the following timings listed below:

PDT: June 1, 11 am

June 1, 11 am EDT: June 1, 2 pm

June 1, 2 pm CEST: June 1, 8 pm

June 1, 8 pm IST: June 1, 11:30 pm

You can watch this matchup on the official ESL Twitch and YouTube channels. Listed below are the links to both websites:

