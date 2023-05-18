Team Vitality vs Into The Breach CS:GO BLAST.tv Paris Major quarter-finals 2023: Analysis, predictions, and more

The CS:GO Blast.tv Paris Major 2023's Champions Stage starts on May 18, 2023. Eight teams will be fighting to hoist the final CS:GO major trophy, securing a $500,000 cash prize and qualifying for the prestigious IEM Cologne 2023 and Blast Premier World Final. The second matchup of the first day in Champions Stage will be the quarter-finals between the hometown heroes, Team Vitality, and the surprise underdogs, Into the Breach.

The best-of-three matchup's winning team will advance to the semi-finals to face the winner of Team Liquid vs Apeks. The match will take place in the Accor Arena where fans are expected to be fully in favour of Team Vitality.

Team Vitality vs Into The Breach: Who will win this CS:GO Blast.tv Paris Major quarter-finals matchup?

Predictions

Vitality is one of the two favorites, alongside Danish giants, Heroic, to win the final CS:GO Major. Fans are excited to see Vitality play on their home soil and hope to see superstar AWPer Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut finally win a CS:GO major. Vitality is coming off of a nine-match winning streak during which they won IEM Rio 2023, beating Heroic in a 2-0 fashion in the Grand Finals.

Vitality were often criticized for relying heavily on ZywOo to put up big numbers. This is not the case with their current lineup, as the world-class rifling duo of Lotan "Spinx" Giladi and Emil "Magisk" Reif have proven critical to Vitality's recent success.

Team Vitality 🐝 @TeamVitality



LET'S GOOOO IT'S ACCOR ARENA DAY!LET'S GOOOO IT'S ACCOR ARENA DAY!LET'S GOOOO 🐝🐝🐝

Into The Breach, however, might be the biggest underdogs in the Champions Stage and by far the biggest surprise here at the CS:GO major. While teams like Apeks, GamerLegion, and Monte have surprised many as well, Into The Breach has done it in a fashion that defies typical playstyles adopted by most teams.

Into The Breach's fast and confident playstyle, enabled by upcoming hotshot Cai "CYPHER" Watson and veteran Joey "CRUC1AL" Steusel, has caught their opponents off guard. Into The Breach has also showcased good fundamentals as well.

Despite Into The Breach's incredible run to qualify for the Champions Stage, Vitality should comfortably handle the British organization. There is a big mismatch in terms of firepower, and Vitality has shown they are on a different level with their strategies. Vitality is the favorite to close this quarter-final matchup and end Into The Breach's Cinderella story.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time in CS:GO history that Into The Breach and Vitality will face off. Fans can expect an exciting series between these two teams.

Recent results

Vitality demolished everyone who stood in their path in the Legends Stage, attaining a 3-0 record after defeating G2, ENCE, and Monte. Vitality has been a strong team on various maps, and they are riding a huge wave of momentum heading into this quarter-final matchup.

Into The Breach had a scrappy Legends stage. They suffered a loss versus Apeks, then bounced back to take down European powerhouse FaZe Clan. They followed up this shock victory by defeating ENCE before losing to Team Liquid in a fairly close best-of-three. They managed to push themselves over the line against Fnatic in a 2-1 victory to qualify for the Champions Stage with a 3-2 record

Expected lineups

Team Vitality

Dan " apEX " Madesclaire (IGL)

" Madesclaire (IGL) Mathieu " ZywOo " Herbaut

" Herbaut Peter " dupreeh " Rasmussen

" Rasmussen Emil " Magisk " Reif

" Reif Lotan " Spinx " Giladi

" Giladi Danny "zonic" Sørensen (Coach)

Into The Breach

Thomas " Thomas " Utting (IGL)

" Utting (IGL) Cai " CYPHER " Watson

" Watson Karol " rallen " Rodowicz

" Rodowicz Sebastian " volt " Malos

" Malos Joey " CRUC1AL " Steusel

" Steusel Gustavo "Juve" Alexandre (Coach)

When and where to watch

You can tune in to the Blast's official CS:GO Twitch channel to watch the live broadcast of the CS:GO Blast.tv Paris Major 2023's second quarter-final. Hometown favorite Team Vitality will take on United Kingdom's very own Into The Breach in a best-of-three on May 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM PDT / 7:00 PM CEST / 10:30 PM IST.

Poll : 0 votes