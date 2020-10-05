Techno Gamerz's Minecraft Server TG Network: All you need to know

Techno Gamerz is, without a doubt, one of the most popular Indian personalities in gaming and streaming. Ujjwal Chaurasia (his real name) regularly plays games such as GTA and Minecraft on his channel, Techno Gamerz.

He has been able to garner a massive following across two YouTube channels that collectively have over 10 million subscribers. Minecraft is one of the most popular games on his channels, and he even has a dedicated server for his fans to join.

Content creators and streamers now have dedicated servers on Discord to interact with fans in a much more direct way. Techno Gamerz has his own server on Minecraft so that his fans can join in on the fun.

All you need to know about Techno Gamerz's Minecraft Server TG Network

In order to join Techno Gamerz's Discord server, simply visit this link and claim an account. Techno Gamerz's Discord servers allow his fans to stay up-to-date with his content as well as receive updates and announcements on his endeavours.

Joining the Discord server is a great way to stay up-to-date with your favourite content creator. Players can then join Techno's and Ujjwal's Minecraft server.

Minecraft: How to join Techno Gamerz's server

The TG Network Server on Minecraft currently hosts Survival and Bedwars but more game modes are supposedly going to be available on the server pretty soon. Players can check in on the server status in Minecraft Multiplayer through this link.

Techno Gamerz's rise to the top of gaming content on YouTube has been absolutely meteoric as he has amassed a massive following. His GTA content is what initially drew attention to him, and he expanded his base by playing a variety of games including Minecraft.