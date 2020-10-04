Minecraft: How to join Techno Gamerz's server

Minecraft has been a game on the rise ever since its release back in 2009, and it is nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon. Its popularity spans across a wide age group as it is accessible to younger players while maintaining a level of challenge for older players.

Minecraft is one of the most popular games for streamers and content creators and is still a game that rakes in massive numbers. One of the biggest streamers for India, Ujjwal Chaurasia, better known to his absolutely massive audience as Techno Gamerz, regularly plays Minecraft.

He is one of the biggest streamers and content creators from India and has a massive following on two YouTube channels. He has a staggering 8.79 million subscribers on Techno Gamerz and an impressive 2.63 million subscribers on his second channel, Ujjwal Gamer.

How to join Techno Gamerz's Minecraft server

As a way to reach his audience in a more direct way, Ujjwal has a server of his own on Minecraft that his fans can join. To access the servers, fans must visit his Discord server and follow these steps:

Visit the official Discord server. On the left-hand side of the screen, scroll down and look for "#mc_announcements". Look for "Voting Links". The first link is usually "topminecraftservers". Select that and vote in order to generate the IP address for the server. Simply enter the IP address when joining a server in Minecraft to play.

Minecraft is due to receive one of its biggest updates in mid-2021 with 1.17 being a Caves and Cliffs update. Its popularity doesn't seem to be declining any time soon as Mojang are looking to develop the game even beyond its current state.

