Minecraft 1.17 Java Edition: Caves and Cliffs update to be available for download in mid-2021

Minecraft Live is one of the most highly-anticipated events for the Minecraft community as the player base receives exciting news and announcements for future updates.

Mojang showed up with the big guns this year, giving fans enough to be excited about in terms of new content. One of the biggest announcements from the event included Minecraft v1.17 which is a Caves and Cliffs update.

The update is shaping up to be one of the biggest ever in Minecraft history. It will introduce several significant elements to the game such as new caves and mountains.

When exactly will Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update be available for download?

Given the scale and size of the update, Mojang are playing their cards close to the chest, with the update being planned for a release in mid-2021. The update also includes a new Mob in the form of the Glow Squid.

The Minecraft community was asked to vote for which Mob they wanted to be included in the next update. From 3 options to pick from, the Glow Squid emerged as the clear victor, and fans are excited to discover what challenge awaits them.

As the update is still several months away, players will have to wait for quite some time before they can discover everything that the new update has to offer. So far, Mojang has yet to release an official list of additions to the game in the new update.

The reveal on Minecraft Live 2020 included a brief rundown of the Caves and Cliffs update, with a focus on Lush Caves among a couple of other new additions.

