Tekken 8 patch 1.01.04 official notes: Devil Jin and Dragunov nerfs, Jun adjustments, and more

A new Tekken 8 update rolled out on February 7, 2024, at 2 am (UTC), marking the arrival of patch 1.01.04, which has brought in several character adjustments. The community has been looking forward to some of the changes specified in the official notes, including nerfs to Devil Jin and Dragunov. Both fighters have been dominating online matches with their excellent frame data and solid damage output.

Even Jun Kazama received some adjustments, as her follow-up attacks had some weird interactions, allowing players to seamlessly unleash a high-damage combo. Bandai Namco has acknowledged the need for balance in their fighting game, and it is reflected in patch 1.01.04.

This article outlines all the changes to fighters in the latest version of Tekken 8.

All fighter changes in Tekken 8 patch 1.01.04

The specified fighters and a few more have received the following changes in Tekken 8 patch 1.01.04:

Devil Jin

Devil Jin (Image via Bandai Namco)

f, n, d, d/f, 4 on hit 1+2 : Damage changed from 10.20 to 7.14 and shortened its reach. Fixed an issue that increased the opponent's distance after the second hit.

: Damage changed from 10.20 to 7.14 and shortened its reach. Fixed an issue that increased the opponent's distance after the second hit. During Mourning Crow 1: Reduced the attack duration by one frame, making it easy to hit against sidestepping opponents. Damage changed from 25 to 20 on hit and 10 to 6 on block.

Dragunov

Dragunov (Image via Bandai Namco)

d, 3, 2 : Frame recovery increased by 2F (Guard: -6F to -8F and Hit: +8F to +6F)

: Frame recovery increased by 2F (Guard: -6F to -8F and Hit: +8F to +6F) u/f, 4 (or u/b 4, or u, 4): Upon hit, Dragunov will turn towards the opponent, which stabilizes his follow-up attacks when unleashed in an off-axis state. The target now transitions to a downed position six frames earlier.

Upon hit, Dragunov will turn towards the opponent, which stabilizes his follow-up attacks when unleashed in an off-axis state. The target now transitions to a downed position six frames earlier. During Sneak 4: The distance on block has been increased. The chip damage was lowered from 8 to 5.

Jun

Jun Kazama in Tekken 8 (Image via Bandai Namco)

f, F, 3, 3+4: Recovery time increased by five frames. The opponent's block recovery duration is also increased by five frames.

Jack 8

Jack 8 (Image via Bandai Namco)

b, 1, 2: Fixed a bug that disabled a target from performing a backward ukemi after an aerial hit.

Alisa

Alisa (Image via Bandai Namco)

During Destructive Form f, 1+2: Frame advantage in practice mode now shows the correct value, which is 5F instead of 8F.

Leo

Leo (Image via Bandai Namco)

b, 3, 1

During Lightning Glare b, 3, 1

The recovery time is now increased by three frames when the move is blocked. This changes the frame advantage from -7F to -10F on block.

b, 1, 1+2: The opponent's recovery time on block has been reduced by three frames.

Leroy

Leroy (Image via Bandai Namco)

b, 3+4: Knockback distance is decreased, allowing opponents to easily connect a counterattack.

Lili

Lili (Image via Bandai Namco)

u, 3+4 (transition to throw on hit): The collision detection against the target has been extended downward, making it easier to connect when they are floating.

Raven

Raven (Image via Bandai Namco)

d/b, 2, 1, 1

d/f, 1, 4

Back facing opponent, 2, 2, 1

During Soulzone 1, 4

The recovery frame inconsistency has been fixed. The crouching guard against doppelganger attacks now matches with the standing block.

Reina

Reina (Image via Bandai Namco)

f, n, d, d/f : Fixed the transition from running state to Wind God Step.

: Fixed the transition from running state to Wind God Step. During Sentai 1+2 : Reaction modified when hitting a downed opponent to prevent repeated strikes on Kuma and Panda.

: Reaction modified when hitting a downed opponent to prevent repeated strikes on Kuma and Panda. f, n, d, D/F, 3 (D/F and 3 press simultaneously)

During Heat f, n, d, D/F, 3

f, n, d, D/F, 3

During d/f 3, D/F, 3

Reduced the knockback distance on the block and removed the crouching position from the first few frames of the animation. Additionally, hurtbox damage has increased, and it is now possible to counter the moves with a reversal.

Nina

Nina (Image via Bandai Namco)

f, 4: Timing adjusted in such a way that the opponent will be able to block the move by two frames when hit from the front or back.

Steve

Steve (Image via Bandai Namco)

During Duckling 1+2: The distance to the target after the first hit has decreased.

Yoshimitsu

Yoshimitsu (Image via Bandai Namco)

During Manji Dragonfly 2, 4, b: Fixed an issue where Yoshimitsu could stay airborne for a longer duration upon transitioning to “Muto no Kiwami.”

The patch 1.01.04 in Tekken 8 also rolled out a few quality-of-life changes to Special Style Controls and fixed issues regarding Balcony Breaks in the arena.

