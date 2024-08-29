"That’s gotta sting": League of Legends LoLdle answers 785 (Friday, August 30, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for August 30, 2024, are now available. This game features challenges that center around the key traits of League of Legends champions and riddles concerning their rich lore, icons, skins, and various other details. Moreover, to maintain their daily streak, players are required to solve all five puzzles.
With that said, here is the Quote puzzle from the 785th edition of LoLdle:
"That’s gotta sting."
Corki, Teemo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 785th edition (August 30, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its August 30, 2024 edition are:
- Classic: Corki
- Quote: Teemo
- Ability: Shen; Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Karthus
- Splash Art: Nautilus; Bonus: Fright Night Nautilus
The initial LoLdle puzzle of August 30, 2024, features Corki. He is a champion from Piltover who debuted in the MOBA in 2009. Following that, the Quote puzzle is associated with Teemo.
At the heart of the Ability puzzle lies Shen's passive skill, "Ki Barrier," while the Emojis reference Karthus. Additionally, it is noteworthy that Karthus has emerged as a popular choice for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
In the end, Nautilus's Fright Night skin serves as the solution to the Splash Art mystery.
Also read: League of Legends patch 14.17 notes (August 28, 2024)
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 784 (August 29): Zoe, Ivern, Riven, Tahm Kench, Neeko
- LoLdle 783 (August 28): Renekton, Kalista, Camille, Tristana, Aurelion Sol
- LoLdle 782 (August 27): Kai'Sa, Vi, Xayah, Skarner, Briar
- LoLdle 781 (August 26): Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine
- LoLdle 780 (August 25): Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux
- LoLdle 779 (August 24): Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick
- LoLdle 778 (August 23): Rumble, Katarina, Garen, Akali, Braum
- LoLdle 777 (August 22): Alistar, Lillia, Zoe, Braum, Kayle
- LoLdle 776 (August 21): Teemo, Zyra, Kennen, Lillia, Urgot
- LoLdle 775 (August 20): Malphite, Volibear, Ryze, Leona, Elise
- LoLdle 774 (August 19): Nilah, Bel'Veth, K'Sante, Jarvan IV, Dr. Mundo
- LoLdle 773 (August 18): Cassiopeia, Vex, Vladimir, Camille, Swain
The answers to the 786th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on August 31, 2024.
