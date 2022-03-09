The best Flask of Wondrous Physick combination in Elden Ring

The Flask of Wondrous Physick can be customized to provide incredible effects in Elden Ring.

The extremely useful item has a vast number of combinations fit for any Tarnished in the Lands Between. It can help boost damage for melee attackers or even replenish the ability to cast Incantations for mage-like players.

With over hundreds of potential options, there is one that will suit every player's needs as they battle throughout Elden Ring. This requires adding the Crimsonwhorl Bubbletear and the Crimson Crystal Tear.

The best combination for the Flask of Wondrous Physick in Elden Ring

The Flask of Wondrous Physick takes two Tears and combines their uses for one magnificent consumable item. The best part is that players can reuse it as it fills up again whenever they rest at a Site of Grace in Elden Ring.

While there are seemingly endless combinations, Crimson Crystal Tear and Crimsonwhorl Bubbletear outshine the others. It comes in handy in a game where brutal death awaits around every corner.

Combing these two Tears will provide both of their effects. Players can drink from the Flask of Wondrous Physick in a dire situation to restore 50% of their HP and turn damage received into HP for a short amount of time.

Crimson Crystal Tear

Two of these specimens are found in Elden Ring. One is in front of the statue at the Third Church of Marika. The other is on a guarded altar at the base of the Minor Erdtree in Capital Outskirts.

The Crimson Crystal Tear's functionality allows it to restore half of a player's total health when used. This is a huge deal when going up against some of the stronger foes in the Lands Between.

Crimsonwhorl Bubbletear

The Crimsonwhorl Bubbletear can be found on the Mountaintops of the Giants. Players can pick this up from a pot on the ground along the cliff ledge to the south of Giants' Gravepost. It is surrounded by crawling, hand-like creatures.

This converts any damage received while active into health points. After gaining half HP back with the first, this second portion of the combo will add even more health while being hit.

