The best Tank Heroes in the Overwatch 2 beta, ranked

The Tank Heroes of the Overwatch 2 beta are responsible for creating space and taking the brunt of the damage.

With only one dedicated Tank spot available in the 5v5 format of Overwatch 2, players have to choose wisely if that's the role they want to take into the game's various modes.

Out of the nearly three dozen Heroes in the beta, 10 of them are Tanks. They all have their pros and cons, but five of them clearly outshine the rest and should be picked over the others.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

D.Va, Doomfist and 3 other great Tank Heroes to utilize in the Overwatch 2 beta

5) Winston

A look at Winston in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Winston's abilities in the Overwatch 2 beta are as follows:

Tesla Cannon : This weapon fires a short-range electric barrage that lasts as long as Winston holds down the trigger.

: This weapon fires a short-range electric barrage that lasts as long as Winston holds down the trigger. Jump Pack : Winston lunges into the air, dealing damage and staggering opponents when landing.

: Winston lunges into the air, dealing damage and staggering opponents when landing. Barrier Projector : A bubble-shaped field is extended that absorbs damage until it is destroyed. Allies inside can shoot out of it.

: A bubble-shaped field is extended that absorbs damage until it is destroyed. Allies inside can shoot out of it. Primal Rage: Winston's health is boosted, and his melee attack is strengthened. He can use Jump Pack more often. That and his melee are all he can do during the Ultimate.

Winston isn't the best Tank in the Overwatch 2 beta, but he definitely isn't the worst. His Ultimate is a bit weak, but he makes up for it with defensive support and good damage.

4) D.Va

A look at D.Va in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

D.Va's abilities in the Overwatch 2 beta are as follows:

Eject! : D.Va can eject out of her mech when it is destroyed.

: D.Va can eject out of her mech when it is destroyed. Fusion Cannons : D.Va's movement is slowed, but twin cannons fire continuously and deal high damage.

: D.Va's movement is slowed, but twin cannons fire continuously and deal high damage. Light Gun : This ability grants D.Va a weapon to continuing fighting when outside of her mech.

: This ability grants D.Va a weapon to continuing fighting when outside of her mech. Defense Matrix : This is an array that shoots enemy projectiles out of the air.

: This is an array that shoots enemy projectiles out of the air. Boosters : The mech launches into the air. D.Va can maneuver in different directions or dash into the opposition, knocking them back.

: The mech launches into the air. D.Va can maneuver in different directions or dash into the opposition, knocking them back. Micro Missiles : This sends out a load of explosive rockets.

: This sends out a load of explosive rockets. Self-Destruct : D.Va ejects from the mech, leaving it to explode and hurt those nearby.

: D.Va ejects from the mech, leaving it to explode and hurt those nearby. Call Mech: The Ultimate provides a brand new mech if the previous one was destroyed.

D.Va only works well with other speedy Heroes that can keep up with her in Overwatch 2. While her mech is a useful tool, it can also be a liability in some situations.

3) Reinhardt

A look at Reinhardt in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Reinhardt's abilities in the Overwatch 2 beta are as follows:

Steadfast : Reinhardt's passive ability makes him immune to knockback.

: Reinhardt's passive ability makes him immune to knockback. Rocket Hammer : This is a melee weapon that swings in a wide arc and deals huge damage.

: This is a melee weapon that swings in a wide arc and deals huge damage. Barrier Field : This absorbs damage until it is destroyed, but Reinhardt cannot attack while using the move.

: This absorbs damage until it is destroyed, but Reinhardt cannot attack while using the move. Charge : Reinhardt charges forward, grabbing enemies in the path, and delivers incredible damage if they connect with a wall.

: Reinhardt charges forward, grabbing enemies in the path, and delivers incredible damage if they connect with a wall. Fire Strike : By whipping his hammer forward, Reinhardt sends a flame projectile that damages any enemies it touches.

: By whipping his hammer forward, Reinhardt sends a flame projectile that damages any enemies it touches. Earthshatter: The Ultimate sees Reinhardt slam his hammer into the ground. It knocks down and damages enemies in front of him.

Overwatch 2 gave Reinhardt a huge movement buff. He's able to move across the map much quicker than ever before. He will fit well into just about any team composition.

2) Doomfist

A look at Doomfist in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Doomfist's abilities in the Overwatch 2 beta are as follows:

The Best Defense : Doomfist gets a temporary shield when he deals damage with other abilities.

: Doomfist gets a temporary shield when he deals damage with other abilities. Hand Cannon : This fires a short-range burst from his fist with ammo regen over time.

: This fires a short-range burst from his fist with ammo regen over time. Rising Uppercut : Doomfist uppercuts the enemy in front of him and sends them into the air.

: Doomfist uppercuts the enemy in front of him and sends them into the air. Seismic Slam : Doomfist leaps and smashes into the ground to pull enemies toward him.

: Doomfist leaps and smashes into the ground to pull enemies toward him. Rocket Punch : Doomfist charges up, lunges forward and knocks the enemy back while dealing huge damage if they connect with a wall.

: Doomfist charges up, lunges forward and knocks the enemy back while dealing huge damage if they connect with a wall. Meteor Strike: Doomfist leaps high into the sky and deals a ton of damage when he crashes into the ground.

Doomfist may be more overpowered in Overwatch 2 than he was in the original game, which says a lot. He has no problem disrupting enemies and leaving them frustrated.

1) Orisa

A look at Orisa in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Orisa's abilities in the Overwatch 2 beta are as follows:

Augmented Fusion Driver : This fires rapid projectiles that deal damage at closer ranges.

: This fires rapid projectiles that deal damage at closer ranges. Energy Javelin : Orisa launches her javelin to stun opponents and knock them back.

: Orisa launches her javelin to stun opponents and knock them back. Fortify : Orisa reduces damage taken and cannot have her movement impaired.

: Orisa reduces damage taken and cannot have her movement impaired. Javelin Spin : Orisa spins her javelin to destroy any oncoming projectiles, increase forward movement speed and push back enemies.

: Orisa spins her javelin to destroy any oncoming projectiles, increase forward movement speed and push back enemies. Terra Surge: Orisa sweeps in enemies, anchors down and gains the effect of Fortify. She then charges up a surge of damage that can be released early if need be.

The new kit given to Orisa in the Overwatch 2 beta has propelled her to the top of the list in terms of Tanks. Her javelin can deal damage and defend her team with ease.

