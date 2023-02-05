The best ways to gain more Honor Levels in League of Legends season 2023

The honor system is meant to incentivize excellent conduct in the League of Legends community by identifying and rewarding players who positively impact the gameplay experience of others.

This Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) has been popular for over a decade. So, it's only fair that it includes a variety of in-game prizes and leveling systems, such as the Honor levels gained by playing successfully and displaying excellent sportsmanship.

At the end of a game, each player has the chance to recognize one of their teammates in one of three categories:-

Stayed Cool

Great Shotcalling

GG <3

While some players value their League of Legends rank or MMR (Matchmaking rate) more than their honor level, in the long term, a lower honor level may prevent them from enjoying the gaming experience as a whole.

With the Honor level reset to level 2 at the start of each season, every player can reach level 5 honor on their account for the reasons listed below.

This post will go through the best methods to increase one's honor levels in League of Legends season 2023.

10 best ways to gain Honor Levels in League of Legends season 2023

1) Play the game regularly: One of the easiest approaches to gaining honor levels is to play League of Legends at a consistent pace. Earning honor levels requires consistency, demonstrating the player's passion and commitment. The longer one plays, the more chances of achieving honor levels. Playing at least a few games every day might help in achieving Honor levels faster.

2) Be a positive and helpful teammate: Teamwork and collaboration are two of League of Legends' core ideals. Honor levels are more likely to be earned by players who are nice and helpful to their teammates. This attitude entails competing for victory while simultaneously being helpful and encouraging to others. For example, one can compliment a teammate on a fantastic play or offer valuable advice on improving their game.

3) Participate in different game modes: League of Legends has several game modes, each with its rules and difficulties. Playing diverse modes might help one achieve honor levels, demonstrating adaptability and the ability to perform effectively in various settings. All Random All Mids (ARAMs) are one of the finest modes for boosting one's account because the games are short and rapid, resulting in more honors accumulated from teammates.

4) Showing good sportsmanship: Earning honor levels in League of Legends requires the right spirit to play. Players who show this virtue by praising their opponents, refraining from trash-talking, and being generally courteous are more likely to gain honor levels. This action demonstrates that one is a good teammate and a fair competitor, which may result in more favorable experiences for all parties involved.

5) Participate in events and challenges: League of Legends frequently hosts events and challenges that might assist players in earning honor levels. These events frequently demand them to complete certain tasks or achieve specified goals, such as winning a certain number of games in a set time. Participating in these events will allow one to gain honor levels while providing a pleasant and engaging way to play the game.

6) Managing not to get reports: One of the critical components of achieving honor level 5 is not amassing reports/tickets against oneself during champion selection and post-game. Doing so can substantially impede the journey and decrease to level 0 honor if too many reports are collected against an account.

7) Mute all chat: Muting all chat is perhaps the best thing a player can do if they tend to get tilted or upset easily during a game, resulting in toxic slurs written about the teammate and opponent. Not typing increases a player's chances of receiving honors from teammates.

8) Unlock skins for teammates in ARAM: This tip is exclusively for folks who have Amazon Prime Gaming and can link it to their accounts. These players can earn RP (Riot Points), which can be used to temporarily unlock skins for teammates in ARAM games for only 75 RP. It is advisable to ask the teammates for a simple honor back, if feasible.

9) Have a team-fighting playstyle: Having a team-fight-oriented playstyle can help to consistently obtain two to four honors from one's teammates in every match. This style of play is more about supporting others and helping them do better in exchange for their honor.

10) Learn from mistakes: Finally, when playing League of Legends, it is critical to learn from the errors caused. Analyzing previous games and figuring out why one lost or made a mistake might help the player improve. This method ultimately increases their chances of gaining honor levels since they will be more inclined to make good decisions and perform well in games. Don't be hesitant to admit one's faults.

Obtaining honor levels in League of Legends needs, among other things, perseverance, consistency, and a good mindset. The advantages of honor levels are significant since they provide players with recognition and incentives like emotes, honor orbs, keys, and more, which is a wonderful added incentive for the player base.

